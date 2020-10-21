 

Blink Charging to Participate in Electric Vehicle Webinar Presented by Maxim Group LLC and M-Vest

Miami Beach, FL, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today that Chief Operating Officer Brendan Jones has been invited to present at Building the Electric Vehicle Future Webinar, presented by Maxim Group LLC and M-Vest, on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Blink will participate in a panel discussion led by Maxim Group LLC Senior Research Analyst, Tate Sullivan, along with other important voices in the electric vehicle industry. Daily developments in the electric vehicle industry suggest that many companies may benefit from long-term adoption. EV executives will discuss how their companies can benefit from long-term growth in this industry.

To access the panel discussion, please RSVP at http://bit.ly/BlinkMaxim2020.

Webinar Details:

  • Panel Session Title: Building the Electric Vehicle Future
  • Date and Time: Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of its charging locations worldwide. The Company’s principal line of products and services is its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes a proprietary cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships to roll out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, healthcare/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact
PR@BlinkCharging.com

Blink Investor Relations Contact
IR@BlinkCharging.com
855-313-8187


