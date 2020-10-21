 

Situation Awareness System (SAS) Market to Reach $36.19 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 6.8% CAGR Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 15:15  |  43   |   |   

Surge in demand for security & surveillance systems, rise in concerns over public safety, development of smart infrastructure, and increase in dependency on SASs for cyber security drive the growth of the global situation awareness system market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Situation Awareness System Market by Component Type (Network video recorders, Sensors, Global positioning system, Displays, and Others), Product Type (Command & Control System, Fire & Flood Alarm System, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Radar, Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Systems, Sonar, Physical Security Information Management (PSIM), and others), Industry Vertical (Military and Defense, Healthcare, Aerospace, Marine security, Automotive, Mining and oil & gas, Industrial, Cyber security, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global situation awareness system (SAS) industry was estimated at $21.61 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $36.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1990 

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Surge in demand for security & surveillance systems, rise in concerns over public safety, development of smart infrastructure, and increase in dependency on SASs for cyber security fuel the growth of the global situation awareness system (SAS) market. On the other hand, high cost of advanced situational awareness systems (SAS) impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, growing need for space situational awareness systems and increased focus on military modernization are expected to create multiple opportunities in the near future.

The display segment to retain its dominance by 2026-

Based on component type, the display segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global SAS market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate by the end of 2026. Numerous advantages provided by displays such as real-time surveillance, accurate situation awareness, unusual activity detection, and visual representation of the current situation have spurred the growth. The global positioning system, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.4% throughout the forecast period. Features like easy-detection and exact situation awareness of the system have helped drive the growth of the segment.

Disclaimer

