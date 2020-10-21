Gap Inc. to Unveil Power Plan 2023 Strategy and Provide Long-Term Financial Targets

During the event, Gap Inc. executives will outline the company’s strategy to drive long-term shareholder value while also providing financial objectives aligned with the Power Plan 2023.

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) tomorrow is hosting a virtual investor meeting to unveil its Power Plan 2023 strategy and provide an economic framework for the company going forward.

Presentations will focus on how the company will leverage its strengths to gain share and drive value. These strengths include the Power of its Brands, Power of its Portfolio and Power of its Platform.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible beginning at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time tomorrow and is expected to conclude by noon. A replay of the event, along with accompanying slides, will be available shortly after the live presentation at investors.gapinc.com.

