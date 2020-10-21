 

Fisker Inc. and Viggo Sign Agreement for Future Delivery of 300 Vehicles to Support Next Generation Urban Mobility Growth

Fisker Inc. (Fisker) – designer and manufacturer of the world’s most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced the signing of a vehicle order for 300 units with Viggo, the technology-driven Danish ride-hailing service.

Viggo, founded in 2019, is aiming to challenge the standards for urban transportation through advanced data-driven innovation, zero-emission cars and Scandinavian simplicity. Since founding, Viggo has built a network of more than 55 (100 projected by the end of the year) electric cars and delivered more than 100,000 rides. The company will expand into Norway in 2021 and the 300 Fisker Ocean all-electric luxury SUVs, to be delivered Q4 2022, will be a strong part of its Scandinavian expansion. Viggo’s focus is on business users and has brought many large multinational companies into its customer/user base.

“We created the Fisker Ocean with space, range and value as product priorities, attributes that are also very important to Viggo, their drivers and customers,” said Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker. “As someone born and raised in Denmark, I am also personally proud that this Danish company has chosen to work with Fisker and put their confidence in our company and products. This agreement is the first of many multi-vehicle orders that we are planning to sign with both mobility companies like Viggo and large corporate fleets.”

Fisker recently announced a strategic cooperation with Magna International supporting the co-development and manufacture of the Fisker Ocean SUV, projected to launch in Q4 2022. The Ocean will be assembled by Magna in Europe and is poised to deliver class-leading range, functional interior space with third-row seating and overall vehicle performance.

“We founded Viggo to create a better experience all-around for our customers, and so our choice of vehicle is a critically important part of that service delivery,” commented Viggo CEO Kenneth Herschel and Viggo Chairman Peter Bardenfleth-Hansen. “The seating and flexible space of the Fisker Ocean, together with the projected cost of operation, makes this vehicle a very logical choice for our fleet,” continued Mr. Herschel.

About Fisker Inc.
 California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world’s most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com – and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

About Viggo HQ ApS
 Viggo is a Danish technology company driving the green change with climate-friendly mobility in the city. With advanced data-driven innovation, zero-emission cars, and Scandinavian simplicity, Viggo will revolutionize the way we move. The goal is to challenge the standards for urban transportation. Customer feedback is critical input for service development and the experiences are rated directly in the app for service and safety. Read more at www.viggo.com



