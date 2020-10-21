The human and financial tolls wrought by COVID defy belief. While there are no words for those having experienced the deepest loss, we offer our sincere condolences. We believe that the efforts of governments, universities, pharmaceutical firms and others to slow and ultimately eradicate this disease will be successful. Leaving the estimated timing of that success to others decidedly more qualified, we would like to take a few minutes of your time to demonstrate that, despite the challenges, John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has performed quite well during the pandemic.

Governments and central banks have deployed unprecedented fiscal and monetary policy measures to blunt the pandemic’s economic impact. Much like epidemiologists sought to disperse the impact of the pandemic by “flattening the curve,” the United States averted a depression by committing to a prolonged period of economic stimulus. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero in March and, based upon their Statement of Economic Projections, indicated that rates could remain low until at least sometime in 2023. In addition, the United States Treasury commenced buying trillions of dollars of securities which drove bond prices up and the yields banks earn on investments down. Most banks derive the overwhelming majority of their income from the interest earned on loans and investments less the interest paid on deposits and borrowings, known as net interest income. With interest rates on loans and investments decreasing and banks’ limited ability to reprice their deposits and borrowings downward to the same extent, we believe that bank stock investors became concerned that net interest income would stop growing or even contract. Based upon Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) data that is, in fact, what happened to many community banks. That was not the case at John Marshall Bancorp, Inc., where our year over year net interest income growth since the 4th quarter of 2019 has accelerated and far exceeds the negative growth of our FDIC Community Bank Peers. Please note that 3rd quarter FDIC data is not yet available. Refer to Growth During Pandemic Net Interest Income Growth chart above.