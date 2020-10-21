 

VERUS INTERNATIONAL REPORTS RECORD GROWTH AT ELIOT’S NUT BUTTERS DIVISION

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 15:20  |  46   |   |   

Gaithersburg, MD, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verus International, Inc. (“Verus” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: VRUS) is pleased to provide this update on new growth initiatives at its Eliot’s Nut Butters Division (“Eliot’s”). Acquired during September 2020, Eliot’s has already begun several programs designed to create significant growth through the end of 2020, with accelerated expansion expected during 2021.

In less than two months as part of the Verus product line, Eliot’s has implemented the following growth initiatives:

  • Completed its largest production run in its operating history, with expectations for a ramp up of production capacity and small batch frequency as business expands;
  • Remedied backlog issues and began a previously-delayed inventory build phase, which will allow further store front and new customer expansions;
  • Finalized plans for the launch of single-serve packaging during December, with significant roll-out at convenience stores expected during Q1 2021;
  • Renewed discussions with major chains for expansion into new regions;
  • Commenced customer discussions to enter the food service segment for the first time via larger capacity containers for bakeries and commercial food manufacturers.

During 2020, Eliot’s has experienced strong growth, despite limited store front expansion due to both pandemic conditions and a lack of sufficient inventory. In terms of sales channels, year-to-date direct sales have increased approximately 70%, Amazon sales are up 73%, and distributor sales are up 122% and 140%, respectively, at the two main distributors servicing the grocery store segment. Eliot’s is now positioning itself to begin a new growth phase within its existing customer channels and is currently selling products in approximately 600 stores in 27 states, but plans to double this footprint at the grocery store level over the next four quarters. The brand currently has less than 7% penetration in any of its national chain customers, leaving room for significant expansion, with a multi-year goal of more than 10,000 retail locations within just the existing identified customer base.

In addition to new product initiatives, such as single-serve portions, Eliot’s has also been approached by bakeries seeking an alternative to name-brand hazelnut products that contain dairy, palm oil, and large quantities of sugar. Eliot’s offering in this space is healthier, containing 80% nut content and significantly less sugar. Based on significant current interest, the division is exploring food service-size packaging of existing nut butters. This would mark an acceleration of a long-term plan to create a commercial sales channel, representing a new source of revenue and an opportunity to scale up the production of existing flavors.

Seite 1 von 3
Verus International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Valneva Announces Positive Initial Results for Second Phase 2 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
VERUS INTERNATIONAL ISSUES STRATEGIC UPDATE
08.10.20
Verus International Issues Update on zc Top Apparel Manufacturing
21.09.20
VERUS INTERNATIONAL REPORTS RECORD THIRD QUARTER RESULTS