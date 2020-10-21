VERUS INTERNATIONAL REPORTS RECORD GROWTH AT ELIOT’S NUT BUTTERS DIVISION

Gaithersburg, MD, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verus International, Inc. (“Verus” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: VRUS) is pleased to provide this update on new growth initiatives at its Eliot’s Nut Butters Division (“Eliot’s”). Acquired during September 2020, Eliot’s has already begun several programs designed to create significant growth through the end of 2020, with accelerated expansion expected during 2021.

Completed its largest production run in its operating history, with expectations for a ramp up of production capacity and small batch frequency as business expands;

Remedied backlog issues and began a previously-delayed inventory build phase, which will allow further store front and new customer expansions;

Finalized plans for the launch of single-serve packaging during December, with significant roll-out at convenience stores expected during Q1 2021;

Renewed discussions with major chains for expansion into new regions;

Commenced customer discussions to enter the food service segment for the first time via larger capacity containers for bakeries and commercial food manufacturers.

During 2020, Eliot’s has experienced strong growth, despite limited store front expansion due to both pandemic conditions and a lack of sufficient inventory. In terms of sales channels, year-to-date direct sales have increased approximately 70%, Amazon sales are up 73%, and distributor sales are up 122% and 140%, respectively, at the two main distributors servicing the grocery store segment. Eliot’s is now positioning itself to begin a new growth phase within its existing customer channels and is currently selling products in approximately 600 stores in 27 states, but plans to double this footprint at the grocery store level over the next four quarters. The brand currently has less than 7% penetration in any of its national chain customers, leaving room for significant expansion, with a multi-year goal of more than 10,000 retail locations within just the existing identified customer base.

In addition to new product initiatives, such as single-serve portions, Eliot’s has also been approached by bakeries seeking an alternative to name-brand hazelnut products that contain dairy, palm oil, and large quantities of sugar. Eliot’s offering in this space is healthier, containing 80% nut content and significantly less sugar. Based on significant current interest, the division is exploring food service-size packaging of existing nut butters. This would mark an acceleration of a long-term plan to create a commercial sales channel, representing a new source of revenue and an opportunity to scale up the production of existing flavors.