 

urban-gro, Inc. Reports Preliminary Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Results

  • Third Quarter Revenue Expected to Increase 105% to 115% from the Second Quarter of 2020
  • Results Position Company to Achieve Positive Adjusted EBITDA For the First Time as a Public Reporting Company

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (OTCQX: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a leading global horticulture company that engineers and designs proprietary indoor commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into these high-performance facilities, announced today its preliminary and unaudited expected Revenues and Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) for its fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

urban-gro expects its preliminary and unaudited fiscal third quarter 2020 Revenue to be between $8.0 million and $8.5 million, compared to $4.0 million in its fiscal second quarter 2020. This 105% to 115% expected increase in Revenue was driven by an increase in the shipment of complex environmental equipment systems and sales of other cultivation equipment predominantly tied to design contracts signed within the trailing 12 months.

In addition, the Company expects Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal third quarter 2020 to be between $0.2 million and $0.3 million, which represents a sequential improvement of over $0.5 million from Adjusted EBITDA of ($0.3) million in the second quarter of 2020.

“Fiscal Q3 2020 represents a pivotal quarter for urban-gro. We were successful in achieving our previously announced goal of strengthening our financial position and attaining quarterly positive Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2020. Further, in combination with the recently announced amendment to our debt facility, we are now aligned and highly focused to build on this momentum as we enter a transformational phase of growth for the Company,” said Bradley Nattrass, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of urban-gro.

urban-gro expects to file its Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2020 by the filing deadline of November 16, 2020.

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc. (OTCQX: UGRO) is a leading engineering design and services company focused on the commercial indoor horticulture market. We engineer and design indoor commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities and then integrate complex environmental equipment systems into these high-performance facilities. Operating in the global market, our custom-tailored approach to design, procurement, and equipment integration provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of indoor growing operations. We also help our clients achieve operational efficiency and economic advantages through a full spectrum of professional services and programs focused on facility optimization and environmental health. Visit www.urban-gro.com to learn more.

