 

Notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of AB “Ignitis grupė”

Management board convenes the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” (“Ignitis grupė” or the Company) company code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų st. 14, Vilnius to be held on Thursday, 12 November 2020, at 10.00 a.m. (Vilnius time). The meeting will be held at Artis Centrum Hotel, Totorių st. 23, Vilnius, Lithuania. 

The doors open at 9.15 a.m. (Vilnius time) and closes 9.55 a.m. (Vilnius time). The shareholders of the Company intending to participate in the meeting shall have a personal ID document /passport. An authorized representative shall have a power of attorney approved under the established procedure. The natural person’s power of attorney shall be notarized.  

The agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting is: 

  • Regarding the election of independent members of the Supervisory board of AB „Ignitis grupė“ 

The agenda with proposed resolutions are further described in the enclosed notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting.  

The Company, taking into account the situation regarding the spread of coronavirus: 

  • requests all shareholders of the Company to use the opportunity to vote in writing by completing general ballot paper available on the Company's website https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en, under section „Investors“ 
  • asks to inform the Company about the need physically to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders no later than 2 business days prior to the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders by e-mail IR@ignitis.lt (in order for the Company to take measures to maintain safe distances during the meeting in advance) 
  • will not be allow shareholders of the Company who will not have personal protective equipment to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 
  • reserves the right not to allow the participation of those shareholders whose health condition is reasonably doubtful 


For additional information, please contact: 

Communications 

Artūras Ketlerius 

+370 620 76076 

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt 

Investor Relations 

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė 

+370 643 14925 

aine.riffel@ignitis.lt 

Attachments


