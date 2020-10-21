 

Sachem Capital Corp. Prices Registered Public Offering of $14 Million of 7.75% Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 15:21  |  50   |   |   

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announces the pricing of a registered public offering of $14 million aggregate principal amount of 7.75% unsecured, unsubordinated notes due 2025 (“Notes”). The net proceeds of the offering to Sachem Capital Corp. are expected to be approximately $13.35 million after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Sachem Capital Corp. The Notes will be a further issuance of, rank equally in right of payment with and form a single series for all purposes under the indenture governing the Notes with the $14,363,750 aggregate principal amount of 7.75% Notes due 2025 that the company issued in September 2020 (collectively referred to as the “September 2025 Notes”).

The offering is expected to close on October 23, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Sachem Capital Corp. has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $2.1 million aggregate principal amount of Notes to cover over-allotments, if any.

The current outstanding and planned September 2025 Notes will rank pari passu with all the company’s unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness, whether currently outstanding or issued in the future. The planned Notes are expected to be listed on the NYSE American under and begin to trade on or about October 23, 2020 under the trading symbol “SCCC,” along with the aforementioned outstanding September 2025 Notes.

The Notes will mature on September 30, 2025, and may be redeemed, in whole or in part, at any time, or from time to time, at the company’s option on or after September 4, 2022. Interest on the Notes will accrue at the annual rate of 7.75% and will be payable quarterly, in arrears, on each March 30, June 30, September 30 and December 30 that the Notes are outstanding, beginning December 30, 2020.

The Notes have a private credit rating of BBB+ from Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent, unaffiliated rating agency. Egan-Jones is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization (NRSRO) and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP). Egan-Jones is also certified by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to revision or withdrawal at any time.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Contango ORE to Present at the Red Cloud Virtual Oktoberfest Mining Showcase
Snap Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mastercard, IDEMIA and MatchMove Pilot Fingerprint Biometric Card in Asia to Enhance Security and ...
JCPenney Files Draft Asset Purchase Agreement
Gilead Announces New Data on Biktarvy for the Treatment of HIV in Black Americans
Bundle Up For The Ultimate Winter Getaway In The Sims 4 Snowy Escape, Available November 13
3M Launches New Visual Attention Software Plugin at Adobe MAX 2020 Creativity Conference, Puts ...
Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Agreement to Acquire Parsley Energy
Ligand Provides Highlights from Today’s Investor Day Event
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019