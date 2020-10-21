 

Touchpoint Group Holdings Signs Reseller Agreement with Elevator Studio

Touchpoint platform connects fans and brands while promoting wellness in new ways during COVID-19 pandemic

Touchpoint app allows brands and celebrities to live stream content, connect and sell merchandise to their users from the safety of home

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: TGHI), a media and digital technology holding company, today announced that it has entered into a Reseller Agreement with Elevator Studio (“Elevator”) to resell the Touchpoint app on iOS and Android devices to Elevator clients.

Elevator Studio, based in West Hollywood, LA, is an exceptionally talented team of content creators, designers and cinematographers that craft meaningful, emotionally engaging content to ignite compelling brand experiences that inspire consumers to take action. Elevator utilizes social strategists and data analytics to enable a smarter approach to every campaign. The Elevator goal is to provide the straightest line to the targeted audience and maximize media value return. Elevator works with over 200 top influencers and more than 550 major celebrities, which reach a combined audience of greater than 600 million consumers.

The Reseller Agreement allows a seamless approach to providing Elevator clients with the latest in fan, brand and celebrity connection, utilizing the Touchpoint Platform. With existing key influencers and celebrities as clients, Touchpoint provides Elevator with a unique opportunity to provide further reach, better connectivity and more value to their audience.

Dan Fleyshman, founder and CEO of Elevator commented, “We are excited to enter this agreement to further enhance our range of marketing tools for our clients.  For the past 10 years, we have established Elevator as one of the foremost, results-driven, market creators. We have “elevated” celebrities and influencers.  Having been personally involved with some of Touchpoint’s licensees, we have seen Touchpoint’s ability to provide clients a unique branded platform within weeks. Given the new way of life for many, as a result of COVID-19, we will now be able to offer almost endless reach to consumers without compromise to health or safety. We are extremely excited to begin this partnership with Touchpoint.  They are doing something really special with their technology, which will benefit our clients, their respective end users, and the community.”

Mark White, CEO of Touchpoint, said, “We are proud to have entered into a Reseller Agreement with Dan and his team at Elevator to provide Elevator’s clients, some of the world’s most important brands and leading celebrities, access to Touchpoint. Importantly, the Touchpoint app is helping celebrities and fans connect in new ways during the COVID-19 pandemic. With many events being closed due to health concerns, the Touchpoint app provides users the ability to stream live and recorded interactive content with celebrities and influencers from the safety and convenience of their homes.  We look forward to building upon this relationship with Dan and his exceptional team.”

Touchpoint Group Holdings Inc. is a media and digital technology acquisition and software company.  For more information, see http://touchpointgh.com/.   

