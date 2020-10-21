 

Ruth I. Dreessen Appointed to DMC Global’s Board of Directors; Yvon P. Cariou to Retire From Board at May 2021 Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 15:28  |  36   |   |   

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today announced its board of directors has elected Ruth I. Dreessen as an independent director.

Ms. Dreessen joins the DMC board with more than 25 years of financial and executive leadership experience, principally in the finance and chemical industries. She currently serves as independent chairman of Gevo, Inc., a renewable technology, chemical products and advanced biofuels company, where she also is a member of the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee, and is chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Ms. Dreessen has served on eight public and private-company boards during her career, and has chaired three audit committees.

She previously spent eight years as managing director for Lion Chemical Partners, and was focused on investments in the chemical industry. She also served five years as executive vice president and CFO of TPC Group Inc., where she executed the acquisition and financing of Huntsman’s C4 processing business, and led TPC Group’s finance, accounting and treasury functions. She also led strategic planning and corporate development initiatives, and prepared the company for its public listing on NASDAQ.

Before joining TPC Group, Ms. Dreessen served as senior vice president, CFO and director of Westlake Chemical Corporation. She previously spent 21 years at J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and its predecessor companies, and ultimately was named managing director of chemicals investment banking.

Kevin Longe, president, CEO and director of DMC, said, “Ruth is an accomplished and respected executive who brings relevant financial and industry expertise to the DMC board. We are delighted she has accepted this appointment and look forward to her perspective and input.”   

Ms. Dreessen said, “I am very pleased to be appointed to DMC Global’s board and look forward to working with its directors and management. I believe that my background and experience will allow me to make a positive contribution as a director.”

Ms. Dreessen received her undergraduate degree from the New College of Florida and holds a master’s degree in International Affairs from Columbia University.

Ms. Dreessen’s election to the DMC Board precedes the anticipated retirement of director Yvon P. Cariou, who does not plan to stand for reelection at the Company’s annual meeting in May 2021.

DMC has established a mandatory director retirement age of 75. Mr. Cariou and the rest of the board have been proactive in establishing governance policies and succession planning.

About DMC Global
DMC Global is a diversified holding company. Our innovative businesses provide differentiated products and services to niche industrial and commercial markets around the world. DMC’s objective is to identify well-run businesses and strong management teams and support them with long-term capital and strategic, legal, technology and operating resources. Our approach helps our portfolio companies grow core businesses, launch new initiatives, upgrade technologies and systems to support their long-term strategy, and make acquisitions that improve their competitive positions and expand their markets. DMC’s culture is to foster local innovation versus centralized control, and stand behind our businesses in ways that truly add value. Today, DMC’s portfolio consists of DynaEnergetics and NobelClad, which collectively address the energy, industrial processing and transportation markets. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit the Company’s website at: http://www.dmcglobal.com

CONTACT:
Geoff High
Vice President of Investor Relations
303-604-3924  

 


DMC Global Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Valneva Announces Positive Initial Results for Second Phase 2 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Norsk Hydro: Hydro and Lyse to establish hydropower company
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
DMC Global Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call