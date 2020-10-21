 

Cision Announces Gold Sponsorship of PRSA ICON 2020

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, an industry-leading earned media communications management and media advisory platform, today announced it is a gold sponsor of PRSA's ICON 2020 conference – a virtual conference for communicators worldwide. PRSA's digital gathering of thought leaders, industry experts and partners in communication, public relations and marketing will deliver four days of innovation, insights, ideas, and inspiration from October 26-29, 2020.

"Cision is excited to be part of PRSA's first-ever virtual International Conference and we look forward to connecting with PR and communications professionals across the globe," said Maggie Lower, Chief Marketing Officer at Cision. "Cision's valued partnership with PRSA stems from our shared mission of providing communicators everywhere with thoughtful and strategic counsel that supports them with their earned media efforts."

Lower, who joined Cision earlier this year, will introduce PRSA ICON keynote speaker, Presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Joe Meacham.

As part of their participation in the conference, Cision will host a virtual booth where attendees can have a one-on-one conversation with a representative from Cision to learn more about earned media ROI.

In addition, Cision's Director of Innovation, Joe Rhoton, will host a session with BlackBerry's Head of Global Communications, Karen Clyne, for a conversation that explores how to most effectively achieve marketing and PR integration.

Session Information:
Bridging the Integration Gap: How communications and marketing can work together to create a unified brand strategy
 Tuesday, October 27th 12:45 – 1:35pm EDT

For decades there has been a disconnect with communication and marketing teams, which has hindered the ability for brands to orchestrate a cohesive communications strategy. But as the lines between PR and marketing blur, we are seeing a shift. More and more brands are seeking ways to foster collaboration and coordination across paid, earned, owned, and social channels to deliver a compelling, consistent message to all customers. 

Attendees will learn: 

  • How earned media audience data informs marketing strategies
  • Ways to align PR measurement to marketing KPIs
  • Why integrated campaigns drive better, more measurable outcomes

About Cision
 Cision is a leading global provider of earned media software and wire distribution services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,800 employees with offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Media Contact
 Rebecca Dersh
PR Manager
cisionpr@cision.com

