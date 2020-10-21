 

HYPR Launches Velocity Partner Program to Fuel Industry Move Towards Passwordless Authentication

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 15:38  |  34   |   |   

Passwords and shared secrets remain the #1 cause of breaches despite billions of dollars invested in cybersecurity. HYPR's passwordless ecosystem expands reach to tackle gaps in authentication.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HYPR, The Passwordless Company today announced the HYPR Velocity Partner Program, a channel-based network that will enable leading cybersecurity partners to deliver HYPR's True Passwordless Authentication Platform directly to their enterprise and government customers. The channel-centric strategy aims to create an ecosystem focused on meeting the growing global demand to eliminate the security risks, high costs and user frustration caused by passwords.

The Velocity Partner Program launches today with a founding network of 30 industry leading experts, including solution resellers, system integrators and technology partners, enlisted to drive profitability and accelerate time to market. With HYPR's cloud-first architecture and built-in ability to seamlessly integrate with multiple identity providers, Velocity partners can easily provide customers with True Passwordless Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for their workforce and customer environments.

"True Passwordless authentication has become essential, as more and more organizations realize the risk and cost associated with passwords, especially during this time with remote working," said Larry Pfeifer, Founder of Consortium Networks. "As a partner of the new Velocity Partner Program, we are showing up to accelerate passwordless authentication while driving innovation and evolving how businesses protect their networks from the inside-out. With HYPR, businesses are finally able to solve the desktop MFA gap, eliminate customer passwords, and deliver lightning-fast login experiences their users have come to expect."

Despite millions of dollars invested in MFA, passwords remain the number one cause of breaches. By eliminating passwords, HYPR removes the attackers' favorite target, all while simplifying the user experience, combining the convenience of a smart phone with the strong security of a smart card. This empowers users to log in up to three times faster than MFA involving a password. To date, HYPR customers have deployed over 50 million users across their customer and workforce environments, helping to generate 300 percent growth in HYPR's annual recurring revenue in 2019.

Partners accepted into the rapidly growing Velocity program will have the tools and resources needed to provide industry leading True Passwordless MFA to their customers and gain market share more rapidly with HYPR as a competitive differentiator. Velocity partners are also positioned with HYPR to help their customers eliminate passwords using a best-of-breed platform.

"The industry's reliance on vulnerable passwords and legacy multi-factor authentication is the largest problem we face in cybersecurity today," said George Muldoon, HYPR's Vice President of Strategic Alliances. "The Velocity Partner Program and channel-centric go to market gives us the force multiplier to influence change in the market. Most importantly, Velocity provides our customers with a diverse global ecosystem of technology, reseller and solution provider partners who are qualified to pair HYPR's industry-leading True Passwordless MFA solutions with their proficiencies and help them more rapidly evolve beyond costly passwords and legacy MFA."

For more information about the HYPR Velocity Partner Program and information on how to become a partner, please visit https://www.hypr.com/partners/.

About HYPR
HYPR is The Passwordless Company backed by Comcast, Samsung, and Mastercard. The HYPR Cloud Platform makes it easy to go Passwordless across the enterprise by combining the security of a FIDO token with the convenience of a smartphone. With HYPR, businesses are finally able to solve the desktop MFA gap, eliminate customer passwords, and deliver lightning-fast login experiences their users love.

Media Contact:
Christine Castro
christine.castro@hypr.com
978-852-7484



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
Nanoform initiates GMP campaign for first-in-human trial of nanoformed drug by year end - ahead of ...
EQT AB (publ) Q3 announcement 2020
Phosplatin Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Research into PT-112 Mechanism of Action at the ...
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
Enzymatica enters agreement with Sanofi for covering France and Italy on common cold spray Coldzyme
Zuper COVID-19 Compliance pack helps companies like IKEA manage safe business operations in the new ...
Qi Card's Dynamic Facebook Page Allows Users to Check Balances, Chat with Customer Service in Real ...
LTI USD revenues grow 11.2% YoY; Net Profit up 26.7% YoY
Titel
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
China's chipmaking giant SMIC's N+1 process makes tape-out breakthrough
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
CMA CGM and MSC Complete TradeLens Integration and Join as Foundation Carriers Working with the IBM ...
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Haier Exhibits Complete Smart Home Ecosystem Solutions at the 128th Canton Fair
BGK agrees with IMF report: "Infrastructure investment is a key priority for the CESEE region to accelerate convergence toward ...
Wiener Komfortwohnungen: Investor survey says London is the most popular location for real estate investments - real estate ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease