Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) (TSX: UFS) will release its third quarter 2020 financial results before markets open on Friday, November 6th, 2020. A conference call will be held to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. (ET). Financial analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing 1-800-367-2403. Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the live webcast at www.domtar.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005594/en/