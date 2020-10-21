 

Goldrea 2020 Program Confirms Potential for Porphyry Copper-Gold Mineralization at Golden Triangle’s Cannonball and Reports Grab Samples up to 405g/t gold

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldrea Resources Corp. (CSE:GOR, Frankfurt:GOJ, OTC-US;GORAF) (“Goldrea” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that independent consultants have confirmed historic reports of widespread hydrothermal alteration and gold bearing sheeted quartz veins at the Cannonball Target on the Company’s Golden Triangle Property. The Company’s consultants have advised that the observed alteration patterns and sheeted veining are associated with the sub circular magnetic anomaly identified in the west central part of the Property and are consistent with Goldrea’s interpretation that the Cannonball Target may represent a porphyry lithocap similar to that developed at the Quartz Rise Target located 15 kilometers to the southwest (for additional information please refer to Goldrea’s press release dated February 19, 2020).

Seabridge Gold Inc. (“Seabridge”) controls most of the claims to the south of the Cannonball Property and announced the discovery of the Quartz Rise Target in 2016. In 2018 Seabridge announced that they had intersected porphyry copper-gold mineralization associated with a sub-circular magnetic feature and a large IP anomaly (refer to Seabridge press release dated December 18, 2018). On July 16, 2020 Seabridge commenced an 8,000 meter drill program to assess the extent of the porphyry copper gold mineralization at Quartz Rise. The Reader is cautioned that there can be no assurance that mineralization similar to that encountered at Quartz Rise will be identified on the Cannonball Property.

The assay results from Goldrea’s 2018 and 2020 sampling program (consisting of 72 samples submitted for assay and an additional 70 samples submitted for petrographic work) confirmed that the sheeted quartz veins within the sub circular magnetic anomaly contain elevated copper, gold and silver concentrations (ranging from trace levels to 81.1 g/t gold, , 47 g/t silver and 0.754% copper). The results of the 2020 sampling program also confirmed historic reports of high gold concentrations associated with a narrow, highly oxidized shear zone that has been traced over a strike length of approximately 10 meters along the southwestern margin of the geophysical anomaly (referred to in BC Ministry of Mines records as Minfile 104B210: Brenwest / Joy Prospect). A 15cm wide chip sample collected across the core of the gossan zone (Sample C00065666) returned 405 g/t gold, 655 g/t silver and 0.195% copper. A 15cm wide chip collected across the hanging wall of the shear zone (Sample C00065665) returned 192 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold, 225 g/t silver and 0.190% copper. The high gold concentrations reported from this shear zone suggests that the Cannonball Target also has significant potential for the discovery of high grade gold mineralization along the margins of the circular feature.

