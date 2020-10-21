 

Final terms for  bond to be opened  23rd  October 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 15:59  |  24   |   |   

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                                               21st   October 2020
                                                                                                             Announcement no. 106/2020






Final terms for  bond to be opened  23rd  October 2020

 On 23rd   October 2020, Jyske Realkredit A/S will open  new covered bond (SDO). Final terms for the bond is attached to this announcement.

The full prospectus for the Bond consist of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed ”Base Prospectus for the issue of Covered Bonds (SDO), Mortgage bonds (“RO”) and Mortgage Bonds (RO) and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act (Section 15 Bonds).”, dated February 24th, 2020.

Jyske Realkredit’s base prospectus is available on Jyske Realkredit’s home page jyskerealkredit.com


Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S

www.jyskerealkredit.com

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attachment


