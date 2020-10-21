 

Smiths Detection Announces First US Explosives Detection System Integration with tote-based Baggage Handling System

Smiths Detection integrated its explosive detection system (EDS) CTX 9800 DSi with a new tote-based Baggage Handling System (BHS) in Terminal 1 at the San Francisco Airport (SFO). The project marks the first use of a tote-based baggage handling system in the US.

In a tote-based BHS, every checked bag is placed in an individual-controlled tray or ‘tote’ equipped with a RFID chip to track and monitor each bag throughout the baggage handling process. Tote-based BHS offers more reliable bag handling, helping airports to reduce mis-tracked baggage while improving aviation security screening measures.

Already in operation in airports throughout Canada, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, the EDS integration to tote-based BHS delivers a consolidated and optimized process for screening checked baggage, enhancing airports’ safety.

Smiths Detection is the only EDS manufacturer to achieve TSA in-tote baggage certification for use within US airports. Shan Hood, President of SDI, commented, “We have gained expertise by working with a broad range of baggage handling system companies. That expertise, combined with the talent of our engineering and service teams, allows Smiths Detection to consistently deliver integration projects on-time, and on-budget, no matter where in the world.”

A tote-based baggage handling system integrated with EDS also minimizes the need for operators to handle goods in the Checked Baggage Reconciliation Area and lowers cross-contamination between operators and bags. Plus, it gives airports the option to have an early bag storage system to further enhance their passengers’ experience.

About CTX 9800
 Powered by leading-edge computed tomography (CT) technology, CTX 9800 can be configured to deliver throughput of up to 1,800 bags per hour and can be tailored to meet the specific needs of any legacy or new baggage-handling system. Approved by the European Civil Aviation Conference as meeting Standard 3 requirements, CTX 9800 is also certified by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration and the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

About Smiths Detection
 Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security markets. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our goal is simple – to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends.

For more information visit http://www.smithsdetection.com/



