 

Enviva and Finite Carbon Partner to Empower Small Forest Owners to Protect U.S. Southeast Forests

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 16:16  |  65   |   |   

Today, Enviva, a leading global energy company specializing in sustainable wood bioenergy, and Finite Carbon, North America’s leading developer of forest carbon offsets, announced they are teaming up to engage small forest landowners across the U.S. Southeast to voluntarily participate in global greenhouse gas emissions reduction programs. The partnership, leveraging Finite Carbon’s CORE Carbon online platform, will help address climate change while generating new annual income for small landowners based on forest stewardship and extended rotations of mature bottomland hardwood forests.

“Enviva’s partnership with Finite Carbon will deliver on the promise of continued forest growth and carbon sequestration across the U.S. Southeast by creating an additional incentive for small forest landowners to protect their forests, especially sensitive, bottomland hardwoods,” said John Keppler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Enviva. “This partnership will move our mission of fighting climate change and displacing coal forward by opening new avenues for forest owners with less than 5,000 acres to generate income from the growing carbon offset market by choosing not to harvest their timberlands right now, enabling them to be a critical participant in addressing the global climate crisis.”

“CORE Carbon is a free, easy to use digital platform designed to incentivize sustainable land management decisions,” said Sean Carney, President of Finite Carbon. “Our partnership with Enviva will make it easier for small forest landowners to enroll in the voluntary carbon offset market, access a new source of revenue, and protect some of the South’s cherished forests.”

While CORE Carbon will be available to over 1.5 million family and non-industrial forest owners in the U.S., this partnership will leverage Enviva's focus on bottomland hardwood forests in the U.S. Southeast.

The partnership will significantly increase the availability of global carbon offset programs to privately held forestland by leveraging Enviva’s well-established landowner network along with Finite Carbon’s CORE Carbon Platform, which utilizes remote sensing technologies to dramatically reduce the costs and barriers to market entry for smaller forest landowners with as little as 40 acres of forestland. The initial phase of CORE Carbon will focus on a deferred harvest methodology, co-authored with American Carbon Registry, focusing on high conservation value forests such as mature bottomland hardwood stands in the U.S. Southeast.

Seite 1 von 2
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Gilead Announces New Data on Biktarvy for the Treatment of HIV in Black Americans
Snap Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mastercard, IDEMIA and MatchMove Pilot Fingerprint Biometric Card in Asia to Enhance Security and ...
Contango ORE to Present at the Red Cloud Virtual Oktoberfest Mining Showcase
JCPenney Files Draft Asset Purchase Agreement
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Agreement to Acquire Parsley Energy
Ligand Provides Highlights from Today’s Investor Day Event
CARMAT Obtains ANSM Approval to Resume PIVOTAL Study Implants in France
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019