Auction details treasury bills

Auction date October 28, 2020

Maturity date Issue volume, SEK million Days (Act/360) ISIN code 2021-03-17 10,000 138

SE0014453890

Settlement date October 30, 2020

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on October 28, 2020

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact:

The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

Fo@riksgalden.se