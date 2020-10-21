Key Trends and Recent Innovations in Powder Bed Fusion, IDTechEx Identifies

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Although additive manufacturing (AM) has existed for over forty years, the technology is still progressing as new materials and printing processes continue to be developed. This evolution is laying the groundwork for strong growth in the long-term despite the momentary detrimental impact of COVID-19 on the AM market. In the recently published report "Metal Additive Manufacturing 2020-2030", IDTechEx reveals that the metal AM market will decline before rising to exceed $10bn within the next decade.

Key trends and innovations

The numerous advantages of powder bed fusion (PBF), the practice of melting metal particles together using a heat source, have made it a prominent form of metal AM. For example, PBF printers have a high resolution and currently have a greater choice of materials than other methods such as binder jetting, which gives PBF broader market appeal. Through in-depth discussions with multiple industry leaders, IDTechEx found that PBF is likely to remain a key process in the field of metal AM in the next decade as demand for and revenue of PBF materials and printers will occupy the majority of the metal AM market for years to come.

This dominance can be attributed to the sustained interest in PBF. Indeed, numerous players continue to widen the applicability of this technology by developing new approaches and alloys. This article discusses key trends and emerging innovations in PBF. It also highlights the remaining shortcomings of PBF and provides insights on how to address them.

1. Pushing the build envelope

PBF processes typically have size restrictions for their build envelope. However, manufacturers are striving to push that boundary, and PBF could help to produce large parts at an affordable cost. For instance, SLM Solutions' SLM 800 has a build envelope of 500x280x850mm, which is higher than the maximum build volume of most metal AM printers. Velo3D's Sapphire system, meanwhile, has a cylindrical build volume reaching 1,000mm in height and 315mm in diameter. By comparison, GE Additive's M2 Series 5 printer, a top-selling printer, has a build envelope of 250x250x350mm.