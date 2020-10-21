 

Nightfood Quarterly Investor Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Tarrytown, NY, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you snack company pioneering the category of sleep-friendly snacks for nighttime, will hold a quarterly investor conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern time.

Investors and other interested parties may submit questions regarding the Company prior to the call to Stuart Smith at investors@nightfood.com by 12:00 PM Eastern on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.  Which questions will be addressed will be based on the perceived relevance to the general shareholder base along with the questions’ appropriateness in light of public disclosure rules.

“I’m looking forward to answering questions, and I expect we’ll be able to touch on some exciting new developments,” commented Sean Folkson, Nightfood’s CEO.  “There’s been a tremendous amount of activity since the last call, and I encourage all shareholders to participate.”

To access the call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 4:30 PM:

Dial-In Number: 1-857-232-0157

Access Code: 422095

For those unable to participate in the conference call at that time, a replay will be available at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/tag/ngtf/ shortly after the call has concluded.  

Management also encourages Nightfood shareholders to connect with the Company via these methods:

E-mail: By signing up at ir.nightfood.com, investors can receive updates of filings and news releases in their inbox.

Telegram: There is now a live, interactive Telegram group which interested parties can join to reach team members and discuss Nightfood. Ask questions, learn more about the company and discuss future prospects. Join the Telegram Group Here: https://t.me/NightfoodHoldings

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc. 

Nightfood has expanded distribution for its ice cream into major divisions of the largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), and H-E-B (Central Market) as well as Lowe’s Foods, Rouses Markets, and other independent retailers. 

Nightfood won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers.   Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

