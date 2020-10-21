GTX Corp Expands its Line of Medical Products and Supplies and Launches “Made in America” 3-PLY Fashion Colors and Custom Branded Masks

“We are thrilled to be working with the GTX Team. They continue to service the market with a broad range of products through innovation and awareness of their client’s protective equipment needs,” said Ray Lee, President of Firstguard, commenting on the relationship with GTX Corp.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (“GTX” or the “Company”) , a pioneer in the field of health and safety, wearable GPS, human and asset tracking systems and personal protective medical equipment and supplies, announced today that it has signed a distribution agreement with Firstguard, a Los Angeles-based apparel factory to begin selling and distributing, high-quality, “Made in America,” 3-ply masks available in fashion colors and which can be custom branded.

“As health officials keep reminding us of the 3 W’s to reduce the risks of COVID (‘Wear a mask, Wash your hands and Watch your distance’), and as businesses across the country reopen, this is a great opportunity for us to deliver fashionable, high quality, custom printed, in-your-face brand awareness and safety,” said Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp CEO.

These 99.9% bacterial filtration effective masks are superior in quality and feel, are made in Downtown Los Angeles and provide effective protection without the hospital look.

“From a marketing perspective, they cost much less than branded T-shirts, key-chains, mugs and pens, with a more profound function and visual impact,” added Meghan Ravada, GTX Corp Customer Relations Manager. “Considering they only cost a few cents more to have custom branded ‘Made in L.A.’ masks, it’s really a no-brainer for businesses looking to protect their employees, clients and families and at the same time build awareness.”

GTX has already started to receive orders from corporate entities and inquiries from government agencies. Current production capacity is approximately 60,000 masks daily with production expected to reach over 300,000 masks per day by December, 2020.

The Company also recently started distributing PROSERIES high quality cold therapy products for the growing orthopedic rehabilitation market. Cryotherapy or cold therapy is a standard procedure in the treatment of “soft tissue” injuries, common in the sports world but also within the aging population. Experts opine that “R.I.C.E.” (‘Rest, Ice, Compression, and Elevation’) is an optimal formula for treatment and the medical community overwhelmingly agrees that ice outperforms the myriad of gel products available in the market. The application of ice and compression together has traditionally been difficult to achieve. However, this wearable ice compression therapy system is designed to hug the form of the body and apply deep, long-lasting, perfectly fitted ice treatment exactly where it is needed most.