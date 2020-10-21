Tauri-Gum Product Line Now Available at Select Mobil and Shell Gas Station Convenience Store Locations

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced that the National product launch of its flagship brand, Tauri-Gum, is continuing to realize important levels of progress. The Company has recently updated and standardized its Tauri-Gum blister pack design, which has expedited its ability to procure both Purchase Orders as well as Distribution Agreements. The Company’s Tauri-Gum product line is now available at select Mobil and Shell gas station convenience store locations.



The Company is working in partnership with its national distribution partner, Mr. Checkout Distributors (“Mr. Checkout”), to expand both its national and regional distribution capabilities. In addition, the Company is continually expanding its retail customer base through the above-referenced efforts.