Tauri-Gum Product Line Now Available at Select Mobil and Shell Gas Station Convenience Store Locations
NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via
NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of
functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced that the
National product launch of its flagship brand, Tauri-Gum, is continuing to realize important levels of progress. The Company has recently updated and standardized its Tauri-Gum blister
pack design, which has expedited its ability to procure both Purchase Orders as well as Distribution Agreements. The Company’s Tauri-Gum product line is now available at select Mobil and
Shell gas station convenience store locations.
The Company is working in partnership with its national distribution partner, Mr. Checkout Distributors (“Mr. Checkout”), to expand both its national and regional distribution capabilities. In addition, the Company is continually expanding its retail customer base through the above-referenced efforts.
Lastly, the Company continues to report overall strength in its highest margin E-Commerce business segment. This strength has largely been driven by the September 20, 2020 launch of its Rainbow Deluxe Sampler Pack (“Rainbow Pack”). The Rainbow Pack is available exclusively on the Company’s E-Commerce Website (www.taurigum.com).
Link to Purchase Tauri-Gum Rainbow Pack:
https://taurigum.com/products/rainbow-deluxe-sampler-pack
ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.
Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com
