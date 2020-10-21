Harleysville Financial Corporation Announces Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2020 and the Declaration of Regular Cash Dividend

Net income for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $7,111,000 or $1.87 per diluted share compared to $8,149,000 or $2.13 per diluted share for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019. Net income for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 included non-recurring gains on sale of $611,000 or a combined $.16 per diluted share for the twelve months ended.

Harleysville Financial Corporation (OTCQX:HARL) reported today that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.27 per share on the Company’s common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on November 18, 2020 to stockholders of record on November 4, 2020.

Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 amounted to $1,794,000 or $.48 per diluted share compared to $1,919,000 or $.50 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Commenting on the year-end operating results, President and Chief Executive Officer Brendan J. McGill said, “We are pleased with our fiscal year end results despite the challenges of a lower interest rate environment and the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.

“The well-being of our customers, team members, stockholders and communities we serve will remain our top priority as we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic impact. We believe our balance sheet is strong and we will continue to stick to our fundamental operating principles of maintaining prudent underwriting standards, investing in high credit quality assets, controlling our operating expenses, and practicing sound capital management.”

The Company’s assets totaled $854.9 million compared to $779.3 million a year ago. Stockholders’ book value increased 3.46% to $20.96 per share from $20.26 a year ago.

Harleysville Financial Corporation is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol HARL (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the holding company for Harleysville Bank. Established in 1915, Harleysville Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered and federally insured bank, headquartered in Harleysville, PA. The Bank operates from six full-service offices located in Montgomery County and one full-service office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.

Harleysville Financial Corporation Selected Consolidated Financial Data as of September 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Year-To-Date ( Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended: Three Months Ended: Selected Consolidated Earnings Data Sept 30, 2020 Sept 30, 2019 Sept 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sept 30, 2019 Total interest income $ 29,620 $ 31,624 $ 7,156 $ 7,216 $ 7,536 $ 7,712 $ 7,914 Total interest expense 6,684 7,053 1,510 1,561 1,749 1,864 1,846 Net Interest Income 22,936 24,571 5,646 5,655 5,787 5,848 6,068 Provision for loan losses 811 982 154 353 114 190 215 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 22,125 23,589 5,492 5,302 5,673 5,658 5,853 Gain on sale of investments - 144 - - - - - Gain on sale of real estate owned - 467 - - - - - Bank owned life insurance 398 398 100 98 99 101 102 Other income 2,134 2,074 567 455 534 578 516 Total other expenses 15,288 15,459 3,847 3,700 3,910 3,831 3,846 Income before income taxes 9,369 11,213 2,312 2,155 2,396 2,506 2,625 Income tax expense 2,258 3,064 518 544 596 600 706 Net Income $ 7,111 $ 8,149 $ 1,794 $ 1,611 $ 1,800 $ 1,906 $ 1,919 Per Common Share Data Basic earnings $ 1.89 $ 2.17 $ 0.48 $ 0.43 $ 0.48 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 Diluted earnings $ 1.87 $ 2.13 $ 0.48 $ 0.43 $ 0.47 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 Dividends $ 1.06 $ 0.98 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Tangible book value $ 20.96 $ 20.26 $ 20.96 $ 20.76 $ 20.57 $ 20.51 $ 20.26 Shares outstanding 3,752,221 3,764,057 3,752,221 3,747,052 3,742,933 3,769,479 3,764,057 Average shares outstanding - basic 3,759,909 3,757,413 3,749,350 3,744,957 3,778,093 3,767,081 3,761,840 Average shares outstanding - diluted 3,800,492 3,821,965 3,775,775 3,775,593 3,827,541 3,822,069 3,815,843 Year-To-Date Twelve Months Ended: Three Months Ended: Other Selected Consolidated Data Sept 30, 2020 Sept 30, 2019 Sept 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sept 30, 2019 Return on average assets 0.87 % 1.04 % 0.83 % 0.78 % 0.91 % 0.97 % 0.98 % Return on average equity 9.21 % 11.04 % 9.21 % 8.35 % 9.33 % 9.96 % 10.18 % Net interest rate spread 2.71 % 3.03 % 2.52 % 2.63 % 2.82 % 2.85 % 2.96 % Net yield on interest earning assets 2.89 % 3.21 % 2.69 % 2.80 % 3.01 % 3.05 % 3.15 % Operating expenses to average assets 1.87 % 1.98 % 1.79 % 1.79 % 1.98 % 1.95 % 1.96 % Efficiency ratio 60.03 % 56.19 % 60.94 % 59.60 % 60.91 % 58.69 % 57.52 % Ratio of non-performing loans to total assets at end of period 0.88 % 1.08 % 0.88 % 0.85 % 0.89 % 0.96 % 1.08 % Loan loss reserve to total loans, net 0.87 % 0.78 % 0.87 % 0.83 % 0.81 % 0.79 % 0.78 % Stockholders' equity to assets 9.20 % 9.78 % 9.20 % 9.13 % 9.74 % 9.86 % 9.78 % Selected Consolidated Financial Data Sept 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sept 30, 2019 Total assets $ 854,876 $ 851,821 $ 790,447 $ 784,497 $ 779,256 Cash & investment securities 127,951 104,934 56,088 41,590 42,337 Mortgage-backed securities 81,851 93,970 105,016 109,591 96,600 Total Investments 209,802 198,904 161,104 151,181 138,937 Consumer Loans receivable 358,472 379,205 391,542 396,270 401,950 Commercial Loans receivable 253,698 240,485 204,489 203,433 207,591 Loan loss reserve (5,308 ) (5,167 ) (4,820 ) (4,711 ) (4,757 ) Total Loans receivable net 606,862 614,523 591,211 594,992 604,784 FHLB stock 4,463 4,692 4,699 4,840 5,058 Checking accounts 231,068 226,921 193,383 187,490 181,054 Savings accounts 252,117 242,820 220,734 212,986 208,633 Certificate of deposit accounts 174,545 181,489 183,674 188,636 196,655 Total Deposits 657,730 651,230 597,791 589,112 586,342 Advances 109,684 109,781 104,804 106,191 111,125 Total stockholders' equity 78,631 77,780 77,007 77,329 76,247

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005672/en/