 

Harleysville Financial Corporation Announces Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2020 and the Declaration of Regular Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 16:50  |  25   |   |   

Harleysville Financial Corporation (OTCQX:HARL) reported today that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.27 per share on the Company’s common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on November 18, 2020 to stockholders of record on November 4, 2020.

Net income for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $7,111,000 or $1.87 per diluted share compared to $8,149,000 or $2.13 per diluted share for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019. Net income for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 included non-recurring gains on sale of $611,000 or a combined $.16 per diluted share for the twelve months ended.

Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 amounted to $1,794,000 or $.48 per diluted share compared to $1,919,000 or $.50 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Commenting on the year-end operating results, President and Chief Executive Officer Brendan J. McGill said, “We are pleased with our fiscal year end results despite the challenges of a lower interest rate environment and the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.

“The well-being of our customers, team members, stockholders and communities we serve will remain our top priority as we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic impact. We believe our balance sheet is strong and we will continue to stick to our fundamental operating principles of maintaining prudent underwriting standards, investing in high credit quality assets, controlling our operating expenses, and practicing sound capital management.”

The Company’s assets totaled $854.9 million compared to $779.3 million a year ago. Stockholders’ book value increased 3.46% to $20.96 per share from $20.26 a year ago.

Harleysville Financial Corporation is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol HARL (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the holding company for Harleysville Bank. Established in 1915, Harleysville Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered and federally insured bank, headquartered in Harleysville, PA. The Bank operates from six full-service offices located in Montgomery County and one full-service office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.

Harleysville Financial Corporation
Selected Consolidated Financial Data as of September 30, 2020
 
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

Year-To-Date

( Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended:

Three Months Ended:

 
Selected Consolidated Earnings Data

Sept 30,

2020

Sept 30,

2019

Sept 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Sept 30,

2019

Total interest income

$

29,620

 

$

31,624

 

$

7,156

 

$

7,216

 

$

7,536

 

$

7,712

 

$

7,914

 

Total interest expense

 

6,684

 

 

7,053

 

 

1,510

 

 

1,561

 

 

1,749

 

 

1,864

 

 

1,846

 

 
Net Interest Income

 

22,936

 

 

24,571

 

 

5,646

 

 

5,655

 

 

5,787

 

 

5,848

 

 

6,068

 

Provision for loan losses

 

811

 

 

982

 

 

154

 

 

353

 

 

114

 

 

190

 

 

215

 

Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

 

22,125

 

 

23,589

 

 

5,492

 

 

5,302

 

 

5,673

 

 

5,658

 

 

5,853

 

 
Gain on sale of investments

 

-

 

 

144

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Gain on sale of real estate owned

 

-

 

 

467

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

398

 

 

398

 

 

100

 

 

98

 

 

99

 

 

101

 

 

102

 

Other income

 

2,134

 

 

2,074

 

 

567

 

 

455

 

 

534

 

 

578

 

 

516

 

Total other expenses

 

15,288

 

 

15,459

 

 

3,847

 

 

3,700

 

 

3,910

 

 

3,831

 

 

3,846

 

 
Income before income taxes

 

9,369

 

 

11,213

 

 

2,312

 

 

2,155

 

 

2,396

 

 

2,506

 

 

2,625

 

Income tax expense

 

2,258

 

 

3,064

 

 

518

 

 

544

 

 

596

 

 

600

 

 

706

 

 
Net Income

$

7,111

 

$

8,149

 

$

1,794

 

$

1,611

 

$

1,800

 

$

1,906

 

$

1,919

 

 
 
Per Common Share Data
Basic earnings

$

1.89

 

$

2.17

 

$

0.48

 

$

0.43

 

$

0.48

 

$

0.51

 

$

0.51

 

Diluted earnings

$

1.87

 

$

2.13

 

$

0.48

 

$

0.43

 

$

0.47

 

$

0.50

 

$

0.50

 

Dividends

$

1.06

 

$

0.98

 

$

0.27

 

$

0.27

 

$

0.27

 

$

0.25

 

$

0.25

 

Tangible book value

$

20.96

 

$

20.26

 

$

20.96

 

$

20.76

 

$

20.57

 

$

20.51

 

$

20.26

 

Shares outstanding

 

3,752,221

 

 

3,764,057

 

 

3,752,221

 

 

3,747,052

 

 

3,742,933

 

 

3,769,479

 

 

3,764,057

 

Average shares outstanding - basic

 

3,759,909

 

 

3,757,413

 

 

3,749,350

 

 

3,744,957

 

 

3,778,093

 

 

3,767,081

 

 

3,761,840

 

Average shares outstanding - diluted

 

3,800,492

 

 

3,821,965

 

 

3,775,775

 

 

3,775,593

 

 

3,827,541

 

 

3,822,069

 

 

3,815,843

 

 
 
 

Year-To-Date

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended:

 

Three Months Ended:

Other Selected Consolidated Data

Sept 30,

2020

 

Sept 30,

2019

 

Sept 30,

2020

 

Jun 30,

2020

 

Mar 31,

2020

 

Dec 31,

2019

 

Sept 30,

2019

Return on average assets

 

0.87

%

 

1.04

%

 

0.83

%

 

0.78

%

 

0.91

%

 

0.97

%

 

0.98

%

Return on average equity

 

9.21

%

 

11.04

%

 

9.21

%

 

8.35

%

 

9.33

%

 

9.96

%

 

10.18

%

Net interest rate spread

 

2.71

%

 

3.03

%

 

2.52

%

 

2.63

%

 

2.82

%

 

2.85

%

 

2.96

%

Net yield on interest earning assets

 

2.89

%

 

3.21

%

 

2.69

%

 

2.80

%

 

3.01

%

 

3.05

%

 

3.15

%

Operating expenses to average assets

 

1.87

%

 

1.98

%

 

1.79

%

 

1.79

%

 

1.98

%

 

1.95

%

 

1.96

%

Efficiency ratio

 

60.03

%

 

56.19

%

 

60.94

%

 

59.60

%

 

60.91

%

 

58.69

%

 

57.52

%

Ratio of non-performing loans to total assets at end of period

 

0.88

%

 

1.08

%

 

0.88

%

 

0.85

%

 

0.89

%

 

0.96

%

 

1.08

%

Loan loss reserve to total loans, net

 

0.87

%

 

0.78

%

 

0.87

%

 

0.83

%

 

0.81

%

 

0.79

%

 

0.78

%

Stockholders' equity to assets

 

9.20

%

 

9.78

%

 

9.20

%

 

9.13

%

 

9.74

%

 

9.86

%

 

9.78

%

 
 
Selected Consolidated Financial Data

Sept 30,

2020

 

Jun 30,

2020

 

Mar 31,

2020

 

Dec 31,

2019

 

Sept 30,

2019

Total assets

$

854,876

 

$

851,821

 

$

790,447

 

$

784,497

 

$

779,256

 

Cash & investment securities

 

127,951

 

 

104,934

 

 

56,088

 

 

41,590

 

 

42,337

 

Mortgage-backed securities

 

81,851

 

 

93,970

 

 

105,016

 

 

109,591

 

 

96,600

 

Total Investments

 

209,802

 

 

198,904

 

 

 

161,104

 

 

151,181

 

 

138,937

 

Consumer Loans receivable

 

358,472

 

 

379,205

 

 

391,542

 

 

396,270

 

 

401,950

 

Commercial Loans receivable

 

253,698

 

 

240,485

 

 

204,489

 

 

203,433

 

 

207,591

 

Loan loss reserve

 

(5,308

)

 

(5,167

)

 

(4,820

)

 

(4,711

)

 

(4,757

)

Total Loans receivable net

 

606,862

 

 

614,523

 

 

591,211

 

 

594,992

 

 

604,784

 

FHLB stock

 

4,463

 

 

4,692

 

 

4,699

 

 

4,840

 

 

5,058

 

Checking accounts

 

231,068

 

 

226,921

 

 

193,383

 

 

187,490

 

 

181,054

 

Savings accounts

 

252,117

 

 

242,820

 

 

220,734

 

 

212,986

 

 

208,633

 

Certificate of deposit accounts

 

174,545

 

 

181,489

 

 

183,674

 

 

188,636

 

 

196,655

 

Total Deposits

 

657,730

 

 

651,230

 

 

597,791

 

 

589,112

 

 

586,342

 

Advances

 

109,684

 

 

109,781

 

 

104,804

 

 

106,191

 

 

111,125

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

78,631

 

 

77,780

 

 

77,007

 

 

77,329

 

 

76,247

 

 

Harleysville Financial Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Gilead Announces New Data on Biktarvy for the Treatment of HIV in Black Americans
Snap Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mastercard, IDEMIA and MatchMove Pilot Fingerprint Biometric Card in Asia to Enhance Security and ...
Contango ORE to Present at the Red Cloud Virtual Oktoberfest Mining Showcase
JCPenney Files Draft Asset Purchase Agreement
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Agreement to Acquire Parsley Energy
Ligand Provides Highlights from Today’s Investor Day Event
CARMAT Obtains ANSM Approval to Resume PIVOTAL Study Implants in France
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019