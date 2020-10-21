 

Conduent Deepens Focus on Client Service Delivery and Utah Community with New State-of-the-Art Global Command Center

Sandy, Utah facility brings more than 80 technology-focused jobs to the state, providing 24/7 monitoring and response for business and government clients globally

Utah Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox, Conduent CEO Cliff Skelton and Conduent Global Head of Technology & Operations Mark Prout gathered virtually for the opening and video tour of the facility

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. and SANDY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today unveiled its state-of-the art Command Center for IT Operations in Sandy, Utah, representing a significant enhancement in service quality for clients globally and a meaningful investment in the local community. Utah Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox, Conduent CEO Cliff Skelton and Conduent Global Head of Technology & Operations Mark Prout joined together virtually for the opening and video tour of the facility.

Located in the growing high-tech hub in the Salt Lake City area, the Command Center is the latest example of Conduent’s companywide transformation rooted in an increased focus on quality, efficiency and growth. The new facility, which opened earlier this year, provides proactive, real-time monitoring of applications and service performance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“As a center for growth in the technology field with an ever-growing economy and global influence, Utah is an ideal location for Conduent as a world leader in its field,” said Lieutenant Governor Cox. “Conduent’s selection of Sandy, Utah to establish its new Command Center is evidence of why we are all proud to call Utah home. We are excited for this latest example of our long and successful partnership with Conduent and the impact it will have on our state and economy – not only for the quality jobs it brings to our technology sector, but also for the elevation of Utah’s place in the world market that their presence here brings.”

Utilizing the latest in information technology, including a 30-foot video wall, associates have a comprehensive view to monitor systems and deliver more seamless and reliable service to Conduent’s global clients. These include many of the most well-known brands in the healthcare, retail, travel and transportation, insurance, and financial services sectors, among many other industries, as well as government agencies.

