shopDisney.com|Disney Store Unveil the Top 15 Toys for the 2020 Holiday Season
Today, shopDisney.com|Disney store revealed its 2020 Top 15 Holiday Toys list. This marks the third year the retailer is sharing a list of holiday must-haves for Disney fans, families and gift-givers alike. As families spend more time at home and parents need to get creative, toys play a more important role than ever. This year’s top 15 items include toys inspired by everyone’s favorite Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel characters. Sought after items include Star Wars: The Mandalorian Talking Action Figure, Disney Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle Play Set and the Minnie Mouse Sweet Treats Stand Play Set. Two items on the list are so hot they won’t be revealed until October 26 – shopDisney.com will have all the info.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005266/en/
shopDisney.com|Disney store Top 15 Toys (Photo: Business Wire)
Shop online or in-store and browse the Top Holiday Toys here and full Holiday Gift Guide here.
Top 15 shopDisney.com|Disney store Holiday Toys:
-
Arendelle Castle Play Set - Frozen 2 ($139.95)
An iridescent sparkle covers the outside of Arendelle's regal residence. Little fans will love recreating their favorite Frozen 2 scenes with this Arendelle Castle Play Set that comes with a cast of characters and opens up to reveal an array of rooms. Press the top window to activate music and lights!
-
Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Toy Story Alien Interactive Talking Action Figures ($32.95 each)
Buzz Lightyear, Sheriff Woody and Toy Story Alien are never at a loss for words and have plenty to say as an interactive talking action figure. Each feature more than 10 phrases and starts speaking when another character from the set is nearby.
-
Mickey Mouse House Play Set ($69.99)
Hot dog! Mickey's playhouse is filled with hours of fun. It showcases three levels of action-packed features, lights and sounds, a car, and furniture for the Mickey and Pluto figurines to enjoy (...kids will too!).
-
Disney Animators' 5" Doll Set ($99.99)
Your little ones will love bringing their favorite Disney fairytales to life with this spectacular gift set featuring 5'' mini dolls from the Disney Animators' Collection. Snow White, Tiana, Moana and Mulan are among the 14 dolls featured as youngsters, all presented in a decorative carry case for on-the-go adventures.
-
Mack Friction Motor Hauler and Six Die Cast Cars Set ($79.99)
0 Kommentare