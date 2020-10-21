shopDisney.com|Disney Store Unveil the Top 15 Toys for the 2020 Holiday Season

Today, shopDisney.com|Disney store revealed its 2020 Top 15 Holiday Toys list. This marks the third year the retailer is sharing a list of holiday must-haves for Disney fans, families and gift-givers alike. As families spend more time at home and parents need to get creative, toys play a more important role than ever. This year’s top 15 items include toys inspired by everyone’s favorite Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel characters. Sought after items include Star Wars: The Mandalorian Talking Action Figure, Disney Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle Play Set and the Minnie Mouse Sweet Treats Stand Play Set. Two items on the list are so hot they won’t be revealed until October 26 – shopDisney.com will have all the info.

