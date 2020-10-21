 

Phunware Launches Smart Residential Solution on Mobile for Largest Co-Living Development in the United States

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020   

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it has launched its Smart Residential Solution on mobile at Society Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Society Las Olas is a 34 story, 635-unit luxury real estate development under the management of Property Markets Group (PMG) that is the largest co-living development in the United States. Currently in Phase 1, the property will contain more than 1,200 total units once complete and is the newest addition to PMG’s ”Society Living” brand, which has new developments in Wynwood, Miami, Orlando and Phoenix.

“PMG is the perfect partner for Phunware because its forward-thinking leadership is committed to digital transformation that will ensure the health, safety and happiness of their residents in a mobile-first world,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “By deploying Phunware’s Smart Residential Solution optimized for our Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform, we can ensure that PMG’s luxury residents have access to the most up-to-date technology that one would expect from a world class residential property developer.”

Society Las Olas contains 75,000 square feet of amenities, including a three-story co-working space, a gym, a communal kitchen and dining area, an outdoor yoga space, a pool, a salon, a cafe and two restaurants for its luxury residents. Phunware’s Smart Residential Solution for Society Las Olas is available on Apple iOS and Google Android to not only help luxury residents enjoy these amenities, but also provide mobile support for keyless entries, guest access, thermostat monitoring, deliveries, payments, maintenance and trouble ticket support as well as activity and event registrations.

Phunware’s Smart Residential Solution is also available at other PMG properties to include Echo Brickell, X Miami, X Chicago and Muse Residences.

Click here to learn more about how Phunware digitally transforms the luxury residential living experience by enabling a Smart Residential Solution on mobile.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

