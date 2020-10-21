 

Coty Builds Digital & Luxury Strength With New Executive Appointments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 17:02  |  53   |   |   

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s largest beauty companies and the global leader in fragrances, today announced two additions to its leadership team with the appointments of Isabelle Bonfanti as Chief Commercial Officer, Luxury, and Jean-Denis Mariani in the newly created role as Chief Digital Officer. Both will report directly to Sue Y. Nabi, Chief Executive Officer.

Isabelle Bonfanti, who will start on November 1, 2020, has more than 30 years’ experience in international brand development and transformation. Bonfanti worked in L’Oréal’s Luxury division for 17 years across a variety of international general management and commercial roles, spanning fragrances, cosmetics, and skincare. She has an extensive track record in growing make-up and skincare brands in Asia and China. She spent ten years at Hermès in senior leadership roles, including as International Operational Development Director and Communication & International Retail Operational Director.

More recently, she worked on brand development and turnaround for the Huawei Consumer Business group and for Hexa Surfboard, a digital native brand start-up. There, she proved her ability to challenge established norms and think in the start-up mindset, which are so valued at Coty. Bonfanti will be responsible for developing and executing Coty’s global Luxury sales strategy to increase market share, grow revenues and develop the company’s organizational profile.

Jean-Denis Mariani joins Coty from Guerlain - the French perfume, make-up and skincare house owned by LVMH Group – where he served as Chief Digital Officer and a member of the Executive Committee. Mariani was responsible for Guerlain’s Digital transformation & e-commerce acceleration over 35 countries, with a strong focus on China, Japan, US, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and Russia. He was also responsible for e-Business, CRM, content, Digital marketing, innovation, analytics, social insights and customer care. Mariani is expected to start November 1 and will lead transformation of the company’s approach to Digital, including growing global e-commerce and DTC.

The appointment of Coty’s first Chief Digital Officer comes as the company generates record e-commerce sales, with e-commerce penetration more than doubling in recent months. E-commerce sales for Beauty continue to surge, benefiting Coty brands across the portfolio.

Sue Y. Nabi, Chief Executive Officer of Coty, said: “I am delighted to announce the appointments of Isabelle and Jean-Denis. I have followed Isabelle’s career closely over the years and am very impressed with her skillset and deeply strategic approach. Her track record of successfully developing make-up and skincare brands, particularly in Asia, makes her a perfect fit for this role.

Seite 1 von 2
Coty Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Coty bei 9,6 EUR - Turnaround Chance ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Gilead Announces New Data on Biktarvy for the Treatment of HIV in Black Americans
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Appoints U.S. Vice President of Medical Products and U.S. Vice President ...
Snap Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mastercard, IDEMIA and MatchMove Pilot Fingerprint Biometric Card in Asia to Enhance Security and ...
Contango ORE to Present at the Red Cloud Virtual Oktoberfest Mining Showcase
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
JCPenney Files Draft Asset Purchase Agreement
Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Agreement to Acquire Parsley Energy
Ligand Provides Highlights from Today’s Investor Day Event
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Wella Company ernennt Annie Young-Scrivner zum CEO
15.10.20
Wella Company Names Annie Young-Scrivner as CEO
10.10.20
ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Coty Inc. Investors of Important November 3 Deadline in Securities Class Action – COTY
09.10.20
Solltest du jetzt die 3 schlechtesten September-Performer des S&P 500 kaufen?
08.10.20
Coty gibt Ausweitung von Kylie Skin auf Großbritannien, Frankreich, Deutschland und Australien bekannt
07.10.20
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
01.10.20
COTY Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Coty Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
01.10.20
'MM': Reichste deutsche Familie sind die Reimanns
23.09.20
ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Coty Inc. Investors of Important November 3 Deadline in Securities Class Action – COTY

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:40 Uhr
60
Coty bei 9,6 EUR - Turnaround Chance ?
01.07.20
5
Neuer CEO soll es richten: Coty – Kosmetikriese wird zur „Familiensache“
13.06.20
62
Coty - sorgt für guten Duft im Depot!