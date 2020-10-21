Coty Builds Digital & Luxury Strength With New Executive Appointments

Isabelle Bonfanti, who will start on November 1, 2020, has more than 30 years’ experience in international brand development and transformation. Bonfanti worked in L’Oréal’s Luxury division for 17 years across a variety of international general management and commercial roles, spanning fragrances, cosmetics, and skincare. She has an extensive track record in growing make-up and skincare brands in Asia and China. She spent ten years at Hermès in senior leadership roles, including as International Operational Development Director and Communication & International Retail Operational Director.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s largest beauty companies and the global leader in fragrances, today announced two additions to its leadership team with the appointments of Isabelle Bonfanti as Chief Commercial Officer, Luxury, and Jean-Denis Mariani in the newly created role as Chief Digital Officer. Both will report directly to Sue Y. Nabi, Chief Executive Officer.

More recently, she worked on brand development and turnaround for the Huawei Consumer Business group and for Hexa Surfboard, a digital native brand start-up. There, she proved her ability to challenge established norms and think in the start-up mindset, which are so valued at Coty. Bonfanti will be responsible for developing and executing Coty’s global Luxury sales strategy to increase market share, grow revenues and develop the company’s organizational profile.

Jean-Denis Mariani joins Coty from Guerlain - the French perfume, make-up and skincare house owned by LVMH Group – where he served as Chief Digital Officer and a member of the Executive Committee. Mariani was responsible for Guerlain’s Digital transformation & e-commerce acceleration over 35 countries, with a strong focus on China, Japan, US, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and Russia. He was also responsible for e-Business, CRM, content, Digital marketing, innovation, analytics, social insights and customer care. Mariani is expected to start November 1 and will lead transformation of the company’s approach to Digital, including growing global e-commerce and DTC.

The appointment of Coty’s first Chief Digital Officer comes as the company generates record e-commerce sales, with e-commerce penetration more than doubling in recent months. E-commerce sales for Beauty continue to surge, benefiting Coty brands across the portfolio.

Sue Y. Nabi, Chief Executive Officer of Coty, said: “I am delighted to announce the appointments of Isabelle and Jean-Denis. I have followed Isabelle’s career closely over the years and am very impressed with her skillset and deeply strategic approach. Her track record of successfully developing make-up and skincare brands, particularly in Asia, makes her a perfect fit for this role.