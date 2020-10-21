× Artikel versenden

EANS-News ANDRITZ has been awarded major refurbishment contract by Hydro-Québec, Canada

- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Company Information Graz - OCTOBER 21, 2020. International technology group ANDRITZ has been …





Die Daten werden nur zum Versenden der Nachricht benutzt und nicht gespeichert.