--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Company InformationGraz - OCTOBER 21, 2020. International technology group ANDRITZ has beenselected by Hydro-Québec as the exclusive partner to re-equip potentially up toall fourteen 54-MW turbine generator units at the Carillon generating stationlocated on the Ottawa River, Canada. Hydro-Québec has awarded the supply andinstallation of the first set of six turbine-generator units to ANDRITZ onSeptember 30, 2020.The first phase encompasses complete re-equipping of six units with newgenerators, speed governors and turbines. ANDRITZ is responsible for design,manufacture, transportation, assembly, testing and commissioning of the entireequipment.The existing units were supplied and commissioned by ANDRITZ in the early1960's. With its knowledge of this technology as the Original EquipmentManufacturer, expertise and local presence of the company's execution teams aswell as the company's proximity to the Carillon generating station, ANDRITZ isthe perfect partner for Hydro-Québec in execution of this important project,which will span over 16 years in total, with commissioning of the last unitplanned for 2036.This order confirms the strong relationship between ANDRITZ and Hydro Québec andis another important milestone for ANDRITZ in the Canadian hydropower market.ANDRITZ has been present on the Canadian hydro market since 1890, deliveringabout 1,000 units with a total capacity of 50 GW in Canada. The ANDRITZ GROUPhas in total around 1,000 employees in Canada.- End -Further inquiry note:Dr. Michael BuchbauerHead of Investor RelationsTel.: +43 316 6902 2979Fax: +43 316 6902 465mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Andritz AGStattegger Straße 18A-8045 Grazphone: +43 (0)316 6902-0FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415mail: welcome@andritz.comWWW: www.andritz.comISIN: AT0000730007indexes: ATX , WBIstockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/54966/4740440OTS: Andritz AGISIN: AT0000730007