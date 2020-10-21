EANS-News ANDRITZ has been awarded major refurbishment contract by Hydro-Québec, Canada
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 21.10.2020, 17:10 | 45 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Information
Graz - OCTOBER 21, 2020. International technology group ANDRITZ has been
selected by Hydro-Québec as the exclusive partner to re-equip potentially up to
all fourteen 54-MW turbine generator units at the Carillon generating station
located on the Ottawa River, Canada. Hydro-Québec has awarded the supply and
installation of the first set of six turbine-generator units to ANDRITZ on
September 30, 2020.
The first phase encompasses complete re-equipping of six units with new
generators, speed governors and turbines. ANDRITZ is responsible for design,
manufacture, transportation, assembly, testing and commissioning of the entire
equipment.
The existing units were supplied and commissioned by ANDRITZ in the early
1960's. With its knowledge of this technology as the Original Equipment
Manufacturer, expertise and local presence of the company's execution teams as
well as the company's proximity to the Carillon generating station, ANDRITZ is
the perfect partner for Hydro-Québec in execution of this important project,
which will span over 16 years in total, with commissioning of the last unit
planned for 2036.
This order confirms the strong relationship between ANDRITZ and Hydro Québec and
is another important milestone for ANDRITZ in the Canadian hydropower market.
ANDRITZ has been present on the Canadian hydro market since 1890, delivering
about 1,000 units with a total capacity of 50 GW in Canada. The ANDRITZ GROUP
has in total around 1,000 employees in Canada.
- End -
Further inquiry note:
Dr. Michael Buchbauer
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979
Fax: +43 316 6902 465
mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
A-8045 Graz
phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0
FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415
mail: welcome@andritz.com
WWW: www.andritz.com
ISIN: AT0000730007
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/54966/4740440
OTS: Andritz AG
ISIN: AT0000730007
Andritz Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Information
Graz - OCTOBER 21, 2020. International technology group ANDRITZ has been
selected by Hydro-Québec as the exclusive partner to re-equip potentially up to
all fourteen 54-MW turbine generator units at the Carillon generating station
located on the Ottawa River, Canada. Hydro-Québec has awarded the supply and
installation of the first set of six turbine-generator units to ANDRITZ on
September 30, 2020.
The first phase encompasses complete re-equipping of six units with new
generators, speed governors and turbines. ANDRITZ is responsible for design,
manufacture, transportation, assembly, testing and commissioning of the entire
equipment.
The existing units were supplied and commissioned by ANDRITZ in the early
1960's. With its knowledge of this technology as the Original Equipment
Manufacturer, expertise and local presence of the company's execution teams as
well as the company's proximity to the Carillon generating station, ANDRITZ is
the perfect partner for Hydro-Québec in execution of this important project,
which will span over 16 years in total, with commissioning of the last unit
planned for 2036.
This order confirms the strong relationship between ANDRITZ and Hydro Québec and
is another important milestone for ANDRITZ in the Canadian hydropower market.
ANDRITZ has been present on the Canadian hydro market since 1890, delivering
about 1,000 units with a total capacity of 50 GW in Canada. The ANDRITZ GROUP
has in total around 1,000 employees in Canada.
- End -
Further inquiry note:
Dr. Michael Buchbauer
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979
Fax: +43 316 6902 465
mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
A-8045 Graz
phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0
FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415
mail: welcome@andritz.com
WWW: www.andritz.com
ISIN: AT0000730007
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/54966/4740440
OTS: Andritz AG
ISIN: AT0000730007
Andritz Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: +++andritz -sehr gute kaufgelegenheit!!++
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0