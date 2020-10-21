Colorado Dental Association Adds iCoreRx to its Endorsed iCoreConnect Services

WINDERMERE, FL, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT) announces the Colorado Dental Association’s (CDA) selection of iCoreRx electronic prescribing software as its second iCoreConnect CDA Enterprises Endorsed Partner service. The CDA also endorses iCoreExchange HIPAA-compliant email.

The requirement for dentists to electronically prescribe schedule II, III, or IV controlled substances starts July 1, 2023. “iCoreRx is the most comprehensive way for dentists to comply with the law and speed up their workflow,” explains iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott. “iCoreRx gives the doctor the freedom to e-Prescribe ALL medications, including controlled substances. The rapid-search Lexicomp drug directory puts drug and dose information at their fingertips. And, prescribers can review the past five years of a patient’s prescription history to inform their decisions about new treatment plans.”



The Colorado Dental Association is the leading voice for oral health in Colorado. Additionally, CDA advocates for its members and strives to put the best products and services in front of them. “We’ve been working with iCoreConnect since 2015 and appreciate how their products reflect and meet the needs of our members,” says Greg Hill, J.D., CDA Executive Director. Hill continues, “iCoreRx gives our members the flexibility to e-Prescribe from their computer, laptop, phone or tablet without compromising security or the law while increasing patient prescription safety.”



iCoreConnect’s entire platform of enterprise software solutions are cloud-based, designed to solve specific business problems and drive revenue. iCoreConnect builds and improves all of its software based on the feedback of currently engaged healthcare providers.



iCoreConnect recognitions include:

- Top 25 IoT Solution Providers 2019 by CIO Applications Magazine

- Top 10 Encryption Solution Providers 2018 by Enterprise Security Magazine

- Top 10 Dental Solutions 2018 by Healthcare Tech Outlook

- Top 50 Products of 2017 by Dental Products Report Magazine

iCoreConnect’s unequivocal commitment responding to the market has resulted in agreements with the following organizations:

- Colorado Dental Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreRx)

- Florida Dental Association Crown Services (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental)