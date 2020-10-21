 

TRU Precious Metals Engages Barry Greene as Exploration Advisor

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Precious Metals Corp. (formerly Trius Investments Inc.) (TSXV: TRU) (“TRU” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Barry Greene, P.Geo. has agreed to serve as an Exploration Advisor to the Company, in connection with the Company’s proposed acquisition of the Twilite Gold Project in central Newfoundland (“Twilite Gold”) as announced on October 14, 2020. In this capacity, Mr. Greene will provide the Company with technical and geological advice on existing and potential mineral property holdings.

Mr. Greene is a geoscientist based in Newfoundland who has almost 30 years of experience and who is a shareholder of the corporate vendor of Twilite Gold. Mr. Greene has previously worked as a geological consultant, including with Amec Foster Wheeler and Wood Plc, and with numerous public companies, including approximately 16 years as Exploration Manager and then Vice-President of Exploration with Celtic Minerals Ltd.

Joel Freudman, Co-Founder and CEO of TRU, said, “We continue to attract well-known, respected, experienced teammates, and we’re glad to have Barry join us to help evaluate future property investments and potential follow-on exploration work. We now have a 4-person Newfoundland-based advisory team to help steer our activities on the ground.”

The Company also announces that it is building a corporate website to provide the public with easier access to comprehensive information about TRU. An initial version of the site is now live at www.trupreciousmetals.com, and will be expanded over the coming weeks.

TRU’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TRU” and currently reflect the Company’s former corporate name of “Trius Investments Inc.” The shares will commence trading under the new corporate name of “TRU Precious Metals Corp.” on Friday October 23, 2020.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.
TRU seeks unique value-creation opportunities, and is currently assembling a portfolio of gold exploration properties in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The Company’s common shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol “TRU”.

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. (“Resurgent”), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization Canadian companies.

For further information, please contact:
Joel Freudman
Co-Founder, President & CEO
TRU Precious Metals Corp.
Phone: (647) 880-6414
Website: www.trupreciousmetals.com

Cautionary Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information in this press release relating to Barry Greene has been provided by Mr. Greene and has not been independently verified by TRU.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to advancing and monetizing the Company property portfolio, the acquisition of other mineral exploration investments, and the Company’s corporate strategy and objectives. These statements are based on numerous assumptions that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: the exploration or monetization potential of the Company’s properties; challenges in sourcing, structuring, and executing additional investments and acquisitions, on favourable terms or at all; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities and investments in the mineral exploration sector; volatility in financial markets, economic conditions, and precious metals prices; difficulties in attracting and retaining qualified personnel; and those other risks described in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.


