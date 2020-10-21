QUADIENT – FINANCIAL CALENDAR UPDATE

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in business solutions for meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today publishes an update on its 2020-2021 financial calendar.

Quadient will release its third-quarter 2020 sales on 23 November 2020 after the close of trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market and will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on the same day at 6:00pm (Paris time). Further details to access the event will be published later on.

Following the education session held on 19 October 2020 dedicated to the Customer Experience Management activity, Quadient will host a webinar for analysts and investors to further discover its Business Process Automation solution on 1 December 2020 at 6:00pm (Paris time). Further details to access the event will be published later on.

Lastly, Quadient announces that there will be an update on the ‘Back to Growth’ strategy presented to the market on 30 March 2021, following the publication of its full-year 2020 results. In addition, Quadient will host an analyst and investor event (Capital Markets Day) to review strategic progress and the Company’s outlook mid-way through the ‘Back to Growth’ strategy. Further details of the CMD will be confirmed later, subject to restrictions around COVID-19.

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/en-US .

Contacts

Laurent Sfaxi

+33 (0)1 45 36 61 39

l.sfaxi@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com

Caroline Baude

+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82

c.baude@quadient.com

