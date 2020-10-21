The ORBCOMM Platform Wins 2020 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award

Recognized for innovation and leadership in driving the fast-growing, global IoT marketplace

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that the ORBCOMM Platform has received a 2020 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading web site covering the IoT marketplace. Companies selected for this award have proven that their products are enabling advanced IoT deployments by offering edge solutions that bring real-time computing, data availability, analytics, AI and machine learning to edge devices.



ORBCOMM’s next generation analytics and reporting platform, which offers enhanced features, including advanced data insights and a dynamic user interface, provides customers with a single, unified view of all their transportation asset types using a single sign-on. The cloud-based, scalable Platform, which has the unrivaled capacity to support millions of subscribers, was built for the future to address the industry’s evolving requirements for greater processing power, data bandwidth and scalability in a sensor-enabled, 5G IoT ecosystem.