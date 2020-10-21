The ORBCOMM Platform Wins 2020 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award
Recognized for innovation and leadership in driving the fast-growing, global IoT marketplace
ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that the ORBCOMM Platform has received a 2020 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading web site covering the IoT marketplace. Companies selected for this
award have proven that their products are enabling advanced IoT deployments by offering edge solutions that bring real-time computing, data availability, analytics, AI and machine learning to edge
devices.
ORBCOMM’s next generation analytics and reporting platform, which offers enhanced features, including advanced data insights and a dynamic user interface, provides customers with a single, unified view of all their transportation asset types using a single sign-on. The cloud-based, scalable Platform, which has the unrivaled capacity to support millions of subscribers, was built for the future to address the industry’s evolving requirements for greater processing power, data bandwidth and scalability in a sensor-enabled, 5G IoT ecosystem.
The versatile ORBCOMM Platform supports multiple modes of communication, leveraging ORBCOMM’s extensive experience providing a broad portfolio of satellite, cellular and dual-mode IoT connectivity, which is a strong competitive advantage for the Company. The new platform’s capacity has been expanded exponentially to process more than 100,000 messages per second, which is an increase of over 1,000 times in message throughput over legacy systems. With the ORBCOMM Platform’s increased processing capability, customers can continue to expand their deployments, access a higher level of visibility and enable more sophisticated edge-computing solutions.
“It’s exciting to see the technology innovation and creativity we’ve put into the ORBCOMM Platform to create a powerful, state-of-the-art transportation management solution be recognized with the prestigious IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award,” said Craig Malone, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of Product Development. “We developed a best-in-class platform that encompasses the advanced features and functionality our customers need to thrive in a 5G, sensor-enabled IoT ecosystem and transforms the way data is being processed, analyzed and delivered from millions of devices around the world, driving ground-breaking edge-computing systems.”
