Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company has been notified that Richard Davis, a PDMR, has exercised options over ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company relating to the 2015 5 Year Sharesave Scheme at a price of £2.27 each.

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Richard Davis

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Information Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 21 October 2020 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Exercise of Options Price Volume Total £2.27 6,607 £14,997.89 Aggregated £2.27 6,607 £14,997.89

