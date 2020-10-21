 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

OneSavings Bank plc
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company has been notified that Richard Davis, a PDMR, has exercised options over ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company relating to the 2015 5 Year Sharesave Scheme at a price of £2.27 each.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Richard Davis  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Information Officer
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

  Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
  21 October 2020 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound
  Nature of Transaction:

 

Exercise of Options 		  Price Volume Total
£2.27 6,607 £14,997.89
Aggregated £2.27 6,607 £14,997.89
                 

