Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692
OneSavings Bank plc
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
The Company has been notified that Richard Davis, a PDMR, has exercised options over ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company relating to the 2015 5 Year Sharesave Scheme at a price of £2.27 each.
The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Richard Davis
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Information Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OneSavings Bank plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800WTQKOQI8ELD692
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|21 October 2020
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BM7S7K96
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|
Nature of Transaction:
Exercise of Options
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£2.27
|6,607
|£14,997.89
|Aggregated
|£2.27
|6,607
|£14,997.89
Enquiries:
