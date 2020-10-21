The financial results of Continental AG in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 are above current average analyst expectations. However, impairments and restructuring expenses will result in a negative value for reported EBIT in the third quarter of 2020. These factors will also result in a negative value for net income attributable to shareholders for the third quarter of 2020.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results Continental AG announces preliminary key data for the third quarter of 2020 and recognition of non-cash impairments and restructuring expenses in the third quarter of 2020 21-Oct-2020 / 17:57 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Based on preliminary data, key financial results of the third quarter of fiscal 2020 are as follows:

* Consolidated sales of the Continental Group were €10.295 billion (Q3 2019: €11.103 billion) and the adjusted EBIT margin was 8.1% (Q3 2019: 5.6%). Year-on-year sales growth before changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange-rate effects was -2.7%.

* Sales in Automotive Technologies were €4.101 billion (Q3 2019: €4.673 billion) and the adjusted EBIT margin was 2.4% (Q3 2019: 5.0%). Year-on-year sales growth before changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange-rate effects was -6.4%.

* Sales in Rubber Technologies were €4.333 billion (Q3 2019: €4.561 billion) and the adjusted EBIT margin was 15.0% (Q3 2019: 11.8%). Year-on-year sales growth before changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange-rate effects was -1.4%.

* Sales in Powertrain Technologies were €1.909 billion (Q3 2019: €1.926 billion) and the adjusted EBIT margin was 5.8% (Q3 2019: -6.5%). Year-on-year sales growth before changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange-rate effects was +2.4%.

* Free cash flow before acquisitions and carve-out effects for the Group amounted to €1.800 billion. This figure was €343 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The increase resulted from an improvement in business activity which reversed the negative working capital effects from the second quarter of fiscal 2020.