 

DGAP-Adhoc Continental AG announces preliminary key data for the third quarter of 2020 and recognition of non-cash impairments and restructuring expenses in the third quarter of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.10.2020, 17:57  |  65   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
Continental AG announces preliminary key data for the third quarter of 2020 and recognition of non-cash impairments and restructuring expenses in the third quarter of 2020

21-Oct-2020 / 17:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The financial results of Continental AG in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 are above current average analyst expectations. However, impairments and restructuring expenses will result in a negative value for reported EBIT in the third quarter of 2020. These factors will also result in a negative value for net income attributable to shareholders for the third quarter of 2020.

Based on preliminary data, key financial results of the third quarter of fiscal 2020 are as follows:

* Consolidated sales of the Continental Group were €10.295 billion (Q3 2019: €11.103 billion) and the adjusted EBIT margin was 8.1% (Q3 2019: 5.6%). Year-on-year sales growth before changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange-rate effects was -2.7%.

* Sales in Automotive Technologies were €4.101 billion (Q3 2019: €4.673 billion) and the adjusted EBIT margin was 2.4% (Q3 2019: 5.0%). Year-on-year sales growth before changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange-rate effects was -6.4%.

* Sales in Rubber Technologies were €4.333 billion (Q3 2019: €4.561 billion) and the adjusted EBIT margin was 15.0% (Q3 2019: 11.8%). Year-on-year sales growth before changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange-rate effects was -1.4%.

* Sales in Powertrain Technologies were €1.909 billion (Q3 2019: €1.926 billion) and the adjusted EBIT margin was 5.8% (Q3 2019: -6.5%). Year-on-year sales growth before changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange-rate effects was +2.4%.

* Free cash flow before acquisitions and carve-out effects for the Group amounted to €1.800 billion. This figure was €343 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The increase resulted from an improvement in business activity which reversed the negative working capital effects from the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Seite 1 von 3
Continental Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG erfolgreich an der Frankfurter Börse gestartet
DGAP-News: fashionette AG: Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-News: NFON AG: Aufsichtsrat richtet Vorstand neu aus und beruft Dr. Klaus von Rottkay zum ...
DGAP-News: Automobilzulieferer paragon übertrifft im dritten Quartal mit Umsatzsteigerung von 10 % die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: September 2020 portfolio quarterly update
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG english
DGAP-News: Makara Mining Corp. erweitert das Liegenschaftsportfolio
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufiges Ergebnis für das dritte Quartal 2020
DGAP-News: aap: General data for bank technical implementation of ordinary capital reduction
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
Havn Life Sciences veröffentlicht exzellente Personalie
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:19 Uhr
Continental im dritten Quartal mit milliardenschweren Belastungen - Verlust
17:57 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Kennzahlen für das 3. Quartal 2020 und berücksichtigt nicht zahlungswirksame Wertminderungen sowie Restrukturierungsaufwendungen (deutsch)
17:57 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Kennzahlen für das 3. Quartal 2020 und berücksichtigt nicht zahlungswirksame Wertminderungen sowie Restrukturierungsaufwendungen
13:06 Uhr
'MM': Continental-Aufsichtsrat führt Gespräche für Degenhart-Nachfolge
09:31 Uhr
BERENBERG belässt CONTINENTAL AG auf 'Hold'
07:40 Uhr
RBC belässt CONTINENTAL AG auf 'Neutral'
20.10.20
UBS belässt CONTINENTAL AG auf 'Neutral'
19.10.20
Marktbericht LS-X am Abend: DAX startet stark und endet schwach
16.10.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax winkt versöhnlicher Wochenausklang
16.10.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax stabilisiert sich - Stimmung bleibt angegriffen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
300
Continental Aktie aus dem Dax absoluter Diamant
05.03.20
4
Continental-Betriebsratschef: Kündigungen wären 'völlig inakzeptabel'