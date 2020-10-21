 

Amplitude Surgical - 2019-20 Annual Results €88.3m Sales and €17.6m EBITDA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 18:00  |  58   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible), French leader on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces its results for its 2019-20 financial year.

Olivier Jallabert, Chairman and CEO of Amplitude Surgical, says: “After the first eight months of the Company’s 2019-20 financial year during which Amplitude Surgical continued its growth driven by the good performance of its international activity and by the winning over of new clients in France, the end of the year was marked by a substantial slowdown in activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Given this context, we took measures to control our operating costs and investments, enabling us to maintain an EBITDA margin of 19.9% and a solid financial structure. We are monitoring closely the evolution of the COVID 19 pandemic and the implementation in recent weeks of restrictions on access to operating rooms, which has led to the withdrawal of planned interventions in certain geographical areas. These circumstances do not allow us to confirm today the 2020-21 objectives announced in our press release of July 30, 2020.”.

2019-20 key events:

  • Amplitude Surgical won its dispute with URSSAF for the period to June 30, 2014;
  • Novastep signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Carbon22, an American company specialized in developing innovative foot and ankle implant solutions;
  • Suspension of scheduled surgical procedures from mid-March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and gradual resumption in activity from mid-May 2020. Negative impact on 2019-20 sales had been estimated at approximately €20.0 million at the date of publication of this press release;
  • Signing of the contract relative to the acquisition by PAI Partners of a majority stake in Amplitude Surgical capital of 52.3%, subject to the approval of the competent authorities.

Financial summary – actual exchange rates:

€ million - IFRS

2019-20

2018-19

Δ

Sales

 

88.3

102.6

-13.9%

Gross margin

64.1

76.2

-15.8%

