Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible), French leader on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces its results for its 2019-20 financial year.

Olivier Jallabert, Chairman and CEO of Amplitude Surgical, says: “After the first eight months of the Company’s 2019-20 financial year during which Amplitude Surgical continued its growth driven by the good performance of its international activity and by the winning over of new clients in France, the end of the year was marked by a substantial slowdown in activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Given this context, we took measures to control our operating costs and investments, enabling us to maintain an EBITDA margin of 19.9% and a solid financial structure. We are monitoring closely the evolution of the COVID 19 pandemic and the implementation in recent weeks of restrictions on access to operating rooms, which has led to the withdrawal of planned interventions in certain geographical areas. These circumstances do not allow us to confirm today the 2020-21 objectives announced in our press release of July 30, 2020.”.