Trading update 30 September 2020
FURTHER STRENGTHENING OF THE LIQUIDITY POSITION IN THE COVID-19 CONTEXT
- Successful refinancing for an amount of € 145 mln (anticipating € 130 mln maturities in 2021)
- High percentage of debt collection of 93% for Q2 and 95% for Q3
- Decrease of the net result from core activities per share from € 4.57 per 30 September 2019 to € 3.54 per 30 September 2020
- Increase of the EPRA occupancy rate of the shopping centres to 96.2% on 30 September 2020 (96.0% on 30 June 2020).
