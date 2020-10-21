Medios AG: Chief Executive Officer Manfred Schneider resigns from the Company's Executive Board as scheduled - Chief Financial Officer Matthias Gärtner to become the new Chief Executive Officer with early extension of his term of office

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Medios AG / Key word(s): Personnel Medios AG: Chief Executive Officer Manfred Schneider resigns from the Company's Executive Board as scheduled - Chief Financial Officer Matthias Gärtner to become the new Chief Executive Officer with early extension of his term of office 21-Oct-2020 / 18:12 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 21 October 2020 - The Chairman of the Executive Board of Medios AG, Manfred Schneider, today informed the Supervisory Board that he will not extend his contract, which expires on 31 December 2020, for family reasons and will leave the Executive Board at that date. The Supervisory Board deeply regrets that Manfred Schneider is not available for another term of office and expresses its respect and high appreciation for his successful work.

As founder and major shareholder of the Company, Manfred Schneider will remain closely associated with Medios AG and is to become a key member of a new Advisory Board to be established for the Company. In addition, Manfred Schneider has agreed to a voluntary 6-month lock-up agreement for the major part of his Medios shares. In order to maintain continuity in the Company's development, the Supervisory Board has decided to appoint Matthias Gärtner, Chief Financial Officer of Medios AG, as Chief Executive Officer of the Company as of 1 January 2021. In addition, the Supervisory Board intends to extend Matthias Gärtner's Executive Board contract prematurely by two years to 30 June 2023 soon.

The Supervisory Board does not consider any further changes in the Executive Board to be necessary, since the contracts of the other members of the Executive Board run until 30 June 2022 (Mi-Young Miehler) and 31 December 2023 (Christoph Prußeit) and the successful work of the entire Executive Board can thus be continued.