DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Personnel Medios AG: Chief Financial Officer Matthias Gärtner to be appointed Chairman of the Executive Board 21.10.2020 / 18:18 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Medios AG: Chief Financial Officer Matthias Gärtner to be appointed Chairman of the Executive Board

Berlin, 21 October 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Medios AG ("Medios"), one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany, has decided to appoint Matthias Gärtner as Chairman of the Executive Board with effect from 1 January 2021. In addition, his Executive Board contract is shortly to be extended prematurely by two years until 30 June 2023. Matthias Gärtner has been involved in the development of the Medios Group as a member of the Executive Board from the very beginning and has been Chief Financial Officer since 2016. He played a decisive role in the successful IPO of the Company and the subsequent dynamic growth.

The acting Chairman of the Executive Board, Manfred Schneider, will not extend his contract, which expires on 31 December 2020, for family reasons and will leave the Executive Board. The Executive Board will therefore in future consist of a three-member team including the other acting Executive Board members.

As founder and major shareholder, Manfred Schneider will remain closely associated with Medios AG and will become a key member of a new Advisory Board to be established for the Company. In addition, Manfred Schneider has already agreed to a voluntary 6-month lock-up agreement for the major part of his Medios shares.

Dr. Yann Samson, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Medios AG: "We are very pleased that this solution will allow the Company to continue to be run by a very experienced Executive Board team. We would like to express our special thanks to the Chief Executive Officer and Company founder Manfred Schneider, who has significantly shaped and advanced Medios. We are pleased that he will remain with the Company as a major shareholder, but also as a consultant, and wish him all the best for the future."