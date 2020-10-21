HYPOPORT SE: Hypoport increases revenue in Q3 2020 to approx. €95 million and anticipates EBIT of approx. €7 million for Q3 2020

Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Hypoport increases revenue in Q3 2020 to approx. €95 million and anticipates EBIT of approx. €7 million for Q3 2020



Berlin, 21 October 2020: The preliminary Q3 2020 results of Hypoport, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show the following figures:



- Revenue Q3 2020 up by approx. 5 per cent to approx. €95 million (Q3 2019: €91 million)

- Revenue Q1-Q3 2020 up by approx. 15 per cent to approx. €285 million (Q1-Q3 2019: €248 million)

- EBIT Q3 2020 down by approx. 20 per cent to approx. €7 million (Q3 2019: €9 million)

- EBIT Q1-Q3 2020 slightly below previous year at approx. €24 million (Q1-Q3 2019: €25 million)



The lower EBIT in the third quarter compared to the same period of the previous year results mainly from the strategically planned elimination of project business in the Real estate platform and Insurance platform segments.



Hypoport will be publishing its detailed report for the third quarter 2020 as planned on Monday, 2 November 2020.





Contact

Hypoport SE

Jan H. Pahl

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobil: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Email: ir@hypoport.de



Key data on Hypoport's shares

ISIN DE0005493365

WKN 549336

Stock exchanges symbol HYQ

Language: English Company: HYPOPORT SE Heidestraße 8 10557 Berlin Germany Phone: +4930420861942 Fax: +49/30 42086-1999 E-mail: ir@hypoport.de Internet: www.hypoport.de ISIN: DE0005493365 WKN: 549336 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1142321

