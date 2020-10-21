 

New Cruelty Free International study reveals claimed benefits of animal research are exaggerated in UK national press--and ultimately false

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 18:22  |  28   |   |   

New science paper reveals animal tests are over-hyped and rarely translate to success in humans

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive analysis of animal research 'breakthroughs' reported in the UK national press has revealed that exaggeration of the value and successes of animal testing is widespread in the national print media.

Cruelty Free International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cruelty Free International)

The paper, authored by Cruelty Free International scientists, published this week in the peer-reviewed biomedical journal BMJ Open Science, shows the high degree of exaggeration and over-speculation of animal testing in the media, and how rarely animal-based 'breakthroughs' translate to human benefit [1].

The study reviews both the perceived degree of value of animal research to human benefit, and the exaggeration of animal research in the media. It looks at articles in the UK national press published in 1995 that reported animal research 'breakthroughs' in specific areas of science (such as for cancer or Alzheimer's treatment), and which directly speculated that these findings would result in eventual human benefit through further clinical investigation.

Twenty-five years later the articles have been examined in detail and have found to greatly over-speculate the relevance and benefits of animal studies to humans, and to often exaggerate the eventual outcomes.

The results of the analysis support the increasing evidence of the general lack of human relevance of animal studies. This includes the 90-plus percent failure rate of new, animal-tested drugs in human trials, the poor clinical translation of research involving animals, and the limited value of using animals in research for human diseases such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, sepsis and motor neurone disease.

Key Findings include

  • News articles reporting animal research 'breakthroughs' were, invariably, replete with hyperbole and over-speculation.
  • The level of over-speculation can be determined by the significant failure of the animal-based 'breakthroughs' to result in human benefit, even after 25 years to allow for development.
  • Just one of the 27 different 'breakthrough' reports examined resulted in clinical use and human benefit, and, even then, with significant caveats.
  • Twenty of the 'breakthroughs' failed outright to translate to human benefit, while the remaining six were classed as inconclusive (3 cases) or, at best, partially successful (3 cases).

Dr Katy Taylor, Director of Science and Regulatory Affairs at Cruelty Free International, said:

"The case against animal experiments is stronger than ever. We consistently see new papers showing the poor human relevance of animal research in different fields, why animal data can never reliably translate to humans, and how humane and human-specific research is the real key to progress. Yet we see claims that animal testing is essential for medical progress frequently in the media. If animal research really was a cornerstone of medical progress, we would be able to look back at specific claims of promises made in the past and see that findings from animal experiments had led directly to human clinical benefits.

"Exaggerating the value of animal research has serious negative consequences. It risks creating false confidence and hope in animal experiments among the public and in biomedical professionals engaged in research. There are implications for the policies of governments, for regulators and funders.

"We urgently need a shift in attitude and to be more open and honest about the value of animal research for humans. Much more effort and focus needs to be placed on non-animal methods, which are not only more effective and human-relevant, but also more humane."

For more information or quotes, please contact the Cruelty Free International media office; email: media@crueltyfreeinternational.org.

NOTES

1. Clinical impact of high-profile animal-based research reported in the UK national press: https://openscience.bmj.com/content/4/1/e100039

Cruelty Free International is one of the world's longest standing and most respected animal protection organisations. The organisation is widely regarded as an authority on animal testing issues and is frequently called upon by governments, media, corporations and official bodies for its advice or expert opinion.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1317452/Cruelty_Free_International_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
India's Youngest Award-Winning Bollywood Composer, Amaal Mallik, Signs Exclusive Agreement With ...
EQT AB (publ) Q3 announcement 2020
Phosplatin Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Research into PT-112 Mechanism of Action at the ...
Carrefour Chooses Insider to Deliver Individualized Supermarket Experiences with AI
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
Enzymatica enters agreement with Sanofi for covering France and Italy on common cold spray Coldzyme
Zuper COVID-19 Compliance pack helps companies like IKEA manage safe business operations in the new ...
Qi Card's Dynamic Facebook Page Allows Users to Check Balances, Chat with Customer Service in Real ...
CureLab Oncology Establishes Operations in the Gulf Region
Titel
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
China's chipmaking giant SMIC's N+1 process makes tape-out breakthrough
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
CMA CGM and MSC Complete TradeLens Integration and Join as Foundation Carriers Working with the IBM ...
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Haier Exhibits Complete Smart Home Ecosystem Solutions at the 128th Canton Fair
BGK agrees with IMF report: "Infrastructure investment is a key priority for the CESEE region to accelerate convergence toward ...
Wiener Komfortwohnungen: Investor survey says London is the most popular location for real estate investments - real estate ...
Clarivate Announces Winner of the 2020 Eugene Garfield Award
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease