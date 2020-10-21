 

Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - Exchange Auction - RIKB 22 1026 - RIKS 26 0216

Series RIKB 22 1026 RIKS 26 0216
ISIN IS0000020717 IS0000030732
Maturity Date 10/26/2022 02/16/2026
Auction Date 10/23/2020 10/23/2020
Settlement Date 10/28/2020 10/28/2020
 
Buyback issue RIKS 21 0414  
Buyback price (clean) 102.2790  

On the Auction Date, between 13:30 a.m. and 14:00 a.m., the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury Bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.

The value of the buyback issue, together with accrued interest and indexation, will constitute payment for the new issued bonds.

No special compensation is paid in relations to purchase of RIKS 21 0414

It should be noted that cash is not accepted. Payment may only be made with the buyback issue at the buyback price.

For further information, please refer to the Government Debt Management website, i.e. for the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction of Treasury Bonds.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.


