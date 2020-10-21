 

DGAP-Adhoc Jungheinrich AG: Jungheinrich raises forecast for 2020 and publishes figures as of 30 September 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.10.2020, 18:29  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Jungheinrich AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/9 Month figures
Jungheinrich AG: Jungheinrich raises forecast for 2020 and publishes figures as of 30 September 2020

21-Oct-2020 / 18:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In light of better market and business development than initially expected in the summer, Jungheinrich is raising its forecast for 2020.

In the first half of 2020, Jungheinrich performed well despite the tense market environment resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic. For several weeks, customer demand has been gradually picking up. This is why Jungheinrich expects revenue for the rest of 2020 to be higher than initially planned. The Board of Management assumes that the improved efficiency and cost-cutting measures initiated at an early stage and consistently implemented will continue to have a positive impact on earnings.

For the full year 2020 the Board of Management is therefore expecting incoming orders of between €3.5 billion and €3.7 billion from today's perspective (previous forecast: €3.4 billion to €3.6 billion). Group revenue is also expected to fall between €3.5 billion and €3.7 billion (previous forecast: €3.4 billion to €3.6 billion). According to current estimates, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) should be between €180 million and €230 million in 2020 (previous forecast: €130 million to €180 million). A range of 5.1 per cent to 6.2 per cent is expected for the EBIT return on sales (previous forecast: 3.8 per cent to 5.0 per cent). Earnings before taxes (EBT) is expected to amount to between €155 million and €205 million (previous forecast: €105 million to €155 million). EBT return on sales should come to 4.4 per cent to 5.5 per cent (previous forecast: 3.1 per cent to 4.3 per cent).

It is also expected that Jungheinrich will not report net debt at the end of the financial year, but will reach a net credit position of well over €50 million (previous forecast: net debt of significantly less than €50 million). The ROCE for the 2020 financial year should be between 10 per cent and 14 per cent (previous forecast: between 8 per cent and 12 per cent).

Seite 1 von 3
Jungheinrich Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG erfolgreich an der Frankfurter Börse gestartet
DGAP-News: fashionette AG: Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-News: NFON AG: Aufsichtsrat richtet Vorstand neu aus und beruft Dr. Klaus von Rottkay zum ...
DGAP-News: Automobilzulieferer paragon übertrifft im dritten Quartal mit Umsatzsteigerung von 10 % die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: September 2020 portfolio quarterly update
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG english
DGAP-News: Makara Mining Corp. erweitert das Liegenschaftsportfolio
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufiges Ergebnis für das dritte Quartal 2020
DGAP-News: aap: General data for bank technical implementation of ordinary capital reduction
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
Havn Life Sciences veröffentlicht exzellente Personalie
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:29 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Jungheinrich AG: Jungheinrich hebt Prognose für 2020 an und gibt Zahlen zum 30. September 2020 bekannt (deutsch)
18:29 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Jungheinrich AG: Jungheinrich hebt Prognose für 2020 an und gibt Zahlen zum 30. September 2020 bekannt
18:25 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax rutscht weiter ab
17:13 Uhr
COMMERZBANK stuft Jungheinrich AG auf 'Buy'
09:17 Uhr
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt Jungheinrich AG auf 'Buy'
02.10.20
DZ BANK belässt Jungheinrich AG auf 'Kaufen'
01.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Verhaltener Monatsstart - Bayer sacken ab
01.10.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax mit verhaltenem Start in den Oktober
01.10.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax leicht im Plus
01.10.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Jungheinrich auf höchstem Stand seit April 2019

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.07.20
875
Der Flurförderzeug-Markt boomt - Marktanteile von Jungheinrich
17.06.20
2
DGAP-Adhoc: Jungheinrich AG: Jungheinrich nimmt Jahresprognose für 2020 aufgrund COVID-19-Pandemie z