Jungheinrich AG: Jungheinrich raises forecast for 2020 and publishes figures as of 30 September 2020 21-Oct-2020

In the first half of 2020, Jungheinrich performed well despite the tense market environment resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic. For several weeks, customer demand has been gradually picking up. This is why Jungheinrich expects revenue for the rest of 2020 to be higher than initially planned. The Board of Management assumes that the improved efficiency and cost-cutting measures initiated at an early stage and consistently implemented will continue to have a positive impact on earnings.

For the full year 2020 the Board of Management is therefore expecting incoming orders of between €3.5 billion and €3.7 billion from today's perspective (previous forecast: €3.4 billion to €3.6 billion). Group revenue is also expected to fall between €3.5 billion and €3.7 billion (previous forecast: €3.4 billion to €3.6 billion). According to current estimates, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) should be between €180 million and €230 million in 2020 (previous forecast: €130 million to €180 million). A range of 5.1 per cent to 6.2 per cent is expected for the EBIT return on sales (previous forecast: 3.8 per cent to 5.0 per cent). Earnings before taxes (EBT) is expected to amount to between €155 million and €205 million (previous forecast: €105 million to €155 million). EBT return on sales should come to 4.4 per cent to 5.5 per cent (previous forecast: 3.1 per cent to 4.3 per cent).

It is also expected that Jungheinrich will not report net debt at the end of the financial year, but will reach a net credit position of well over €50 million (previous forecast: net debt of significantly less than €50 million). The ROCE for the 2020 financial year should be between 10 per cent and 14 per cent (previous forecast: between 8 per cent and 12 per cent).