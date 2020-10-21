G20 Saudi Secretariat Announces Digital Summit to Discuss Inclusive Growth in Aftermath of Covid-19

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - The Ministry of Investment of Saudi

Arabia and the Saudi Secretariat as part of the international Conference program

announces a four-day digital event series to explore how businesses, governments

and citizens can drive opportunities for inclusive growth through regulation,

new technologies and long-term strategic approaches in the aftermath of the

Covid-19 pandemic.



Titled 'A New Framework For Inclusive Growth' and hosted by FT Live, the series

will feature influential speakers from the worlds of business, politics and

policy, interviewed by FT writers.









- How the financial sector can be used for inclusive growth in both developed

and emerging markets;

- The role of policy, regulation and taxation in promoting national and

international growth and stability;

- The role of the digital economy in promoting inclusive growth - how smart

cities and digital health and education can provide opportunities for all;

- How changing global trade relationships are impacting the business environment

for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and what can be done

to support them.



Speakers include:



- Baroness Catherine Ashton, Former EU Commissioner for Trade and Former High

Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

- Ann Cairns, Executive Vice Chair,

- Angel Gurria, Secretary General, OECD

- Sir Chris Hohn, Founder and Managing Director, TCI

- Shameel Joosub, CEO, Vodacom Group

- Mukhisa Kituyi, Secretary General, UNCTAD



The series will be live streamed and delegates can participate on an interactive

event platform. A full recording of the event will be available afterwards at

https://globalsummitseries.live.ft.com/



Contact:



James Bissett

Marketing Manager

FT Live / james.bissett@ft.com

+966567833338



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149287/4740548

OTS: Ministry of Investment Saudi Arabia





The series, taking place on 21, 22, 28 and 29 October 2020 , will examine:- How the financial sector can be used for inclusive growth in both developedand emerging markets;- The role of policy, regulation and taxation in promoting national andinternational growth and stability;- The role of the digital economy in promoting inclusive growth - how smartcities and digital health and education can provide opportunities for all;- How changing global trade relationships are impacting the business environmentfor micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and what can be doneto support them.Speakers include:- Baroness Catherine Ashton, Former EU Commissioner for Trade and Former HighRepresentative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy- Ann Cairns, Executive Vice Chair, Mastercard - Angel Gurria, Secretary General, OECD- Sir Chris Hohn, Founder and Managing Director, TCI- Shameel Joosub, CEO, Vodacom Group- Mukhisa Kituyi, Secretary General, UNCTADThe series will be live streamed and delegates can participate on an interactiveevent platform. A full recording of the event will be available afterwards athttps://globalsummitseries.live.ft.com/Contact:James BissettMarketing ManagerFT Live / james.bissett@ft.com+966567833338Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149287/4740548OTS: Ministry of Investment Saudi Arabia