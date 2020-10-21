Acronis Cyber Protect Integration Enhances Security for Citrix® Workspace(TM)

Given the increased sophistication of modern cyberthreats, any access point canbe vulnerable to malware attacks that can destroy or alter files and injectmalicious code. Comprehensive cyber protection unites data protection andadvanced cybersecurity in one solution(https://www.acronis.com/en-us/articles/idc-summary/) , delivering a provendefence against such modern threats. Developers and independent software vendorscan enhance their solutions using the APIs and SDKs of the Acronis CyberPlatform.By integrating with Citrix, Acronis Cyber Protect delivers a cohesive andcost-effective solution that enables MSPs to protect virtual desktopenvironments from direct attacks. This integration is the first of severalcapabilities Acronis has planned to support Citrix solutions, with fouradditional enhancements being planned for early 2021:- Agentless Antimalware Protection for Virtual Machines- Antimalware Protection for User Profiles- Agentless Backup for Citrix Hypervisor(https://www.citrix.com/products/citrix-hypervisor/)- Continuous Data Protection for User ProfilesPJ Hough, EVP, Chief Product Officer, Citrix: "Through Acronis' integration withCitrix, companies can provide comprehensive cyber protection that enriches thesecurity of virtual apps and desktop users without getting in the way of theirexperience, and ensure their assets and data are protected now and into thefuture."Read more about the integration here(http://citrixready.citrix.com/acronis-inc/acronis-cyber-protect-cloud.html) .A 30-day trial of Acronis Cyber Protect is available here(https://www.acronis.com/en-us/cloud/cyber-protect/trial/) and more informationon integrating cyber protection can be found here(http://www.acronis.com/en-us/partners/cyber-platform/) .About AcronisAcronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated,automated cyber protection (https://www.acronis.com/en-us/cyber-protection/)that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security(SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment modelsthat fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis providessuperior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovativenext-generation antivirus, https://www.acronis.com/en-us/business/backup/ ,disaster recovery(https://www.acronis.com/en-us/cloud/service-provider/disaster-recovery/) , andendpoint protection (https://www.acronis.com/en-us/cloud/cyber-protect/)management solutions. With award-winning AI-based antimalware (https://www.acronis.com/en-us/blog/posts/acronis-cyber-protect-earns-frost-sullivans-2020-new-product-innovation-award-data-protection) and blockchain-based data authentication(https://www.acronis.com/en-us/blockchain-data-authentication/) technologies,Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on-premises - at alow and predictable cost.Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronisnow has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutionsare trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including100% of the Fortune 1000, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronisproducts are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150countries and more than 40 languages.Contact:Andreas Rossbach | PR& Communication Manager Europe at AcronisMobile: +49 151 40767189Linkedin: A.RossbachTwitter:@rossbachacronisAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/144061/4740558OTS: Acronis