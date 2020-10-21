 

Acronis Cyber Protect Integration Enhances Security for Citrix® Workspace(TM)

London, UK (ots) - Acronis (https://www.acronis.com/) today announced the
development of an integrated solution for managed service providers (MSPs)
designed to enhance the protection of their clients' Citrix Workspace
(https://www.citrix.com/products/) assets, no matter where they sit.

Secure, intelligent, and high-performing digital workspaces that enable greater
employee productivity and engagement, such as the Citrix solution, have become
critical, as two-thirds of all employees have reportedly switched to remote work
in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. New research reveals 47% of remote workers
worldwide (https://www.acronis.com/en-us/blog/posts/future-remote-work-and-how-g
et-prepared) report a lack of guidance from their IT teams on working remotely.
That combination leaves them vulnerable to attacks that not only hurt their
productivity, but also put valuable company data and systems at risk.

Given the increased sophistication of modern cyberthreats, any access point can
be vulnerable to malware attacks that can destroy or alter files and inject
malicious code. Comprehensive cyber protection unites data protection and
advanced cybersecurity in one solution
(https://www.acronis.com/en-us/articles/idc-summary/) , delivering a proven
defence against such modern threats. Developers and independent software vendors
can enhance their solutions using the APIs and SDKs of the Acronis Cyber
Platform.

By integrating with Citrix, Acronis Cyber Protect delivers a cohesive and
cost-effective solution that enables MSPs to protect virtual desktop
environments from direct attacks. This integration is the first of several
capabilities Acronis has planned to support Citrix solutions, with four
additional enhancements being planned for early 2021:

- Agentless Antimalware Protection for Virtual Machines

- Antimalware Protection for User Profiles

- Agentless Backup for Citrix Hypervisor
(https://www.citrix.com/products/citrix-hypervisor/)

- Continuous Data Protection for User Profiles

PJ Hough, EVP, Chief Product Officer, Citrix: "Through Acronis' integration with
Citrix, companies can provide comprehensive cyber protection that enriches the
security of virtual apps and desktop users without getting in the way of their
experience, and ensure their assets and data are protected now and into the
future."

Read more about the integration here
(http://citrixready.citrix.com/acronis-inc/acronis-cyber-protect-cloud.html) .

A 30-day trial of Acronis Cyber Protect is available here
(https://www.acronis.com/en-us/cloud/cyber-protect/trial/) and more information
on integrating cyber protection can be found here
(http://www.acronis.com/en-us/partners/cyber-platform/) .

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated,
automated cyber protection (https://www.acronis.com/en-us/cyber-protection/)
that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security
(SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models
that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides
superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative
next-generation antivirus, https://www.acronis.com/en-us/business/backup/ ,
disaster recovery
(https://www.acronis.com/en-us/cloud/service-provider/disaster-recovery/) , and
endpoint protection (https://www.acronis.com/en-us/cloud/cyber-protect/)
management solutions. With award-winning AI-based antimalware (https://www.acron
is.com/en-us/blog/posts/acronis-cyber-protect-earns-frost-sullivans-2020-new-pro
duct-innovation-award-data-protection) and blockchain-based data authentication
(https://www.acronis.com/en-us/blockchain-data-authentication/) technologies,
Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on-premises - at a
low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis
now has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions
are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including
100% of the Fortune 1000, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis
products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150
countries and more than 40 languages.

