ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Teleconference Details

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (“ARYA”) (Nasdaq: ARYB), today announced that, due to the public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and recommendations and orders from federal and New York authorities, ARYA is strongly encouraging that shareholders attend the extraordinary general meeting of ARYA’s shareholders, which will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., New York City Time (the “General Meeting”), by teleconference rather than in person. The purpose of the General Meeting is to vote on certain proposals relating to the previously announced Business Combination Agreement, dated as of July 29, 2020 (as amended, the “Business Combination Agreement”), by and among ARYA, Cassidy Merger Sub 1, Inc. and Cerevel Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cerevel”) and the transactions contemplated thereby (the “Business Combination”).



The General Meeting will be accessible by dialing (844) 467-8126 (toll free—North America) or (352) 672-9903 (International). Shareholders will be able to ask questions to ARYA’s management via the conference line.