 

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Teleconference Details

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (“ARYA”) (Nasdaq: ARYB), today announced that, due to the public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and recommendations and orders from federal and New York authorities, ARYA is strongly encouraging that shareholders attend the extraordinary general meeting of ARYA’s shareholders, which will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., New York City Time (the “General Meeting”), by teleconference rather than in person. The purpose of the General Meeting is to vote on certain proposals relating to the previously announced Business Combination Agreement, dated as of July 29, 2020 (as amended, the “Business Combination Agreement”), by and among ARYA, Cassidy Merger Sub 1, Inc. and Cerevel Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cerevel”) and the transactions contemplated thereby (the “Business Combination”).

The General Meeting will be accessible by dialing (844) 467-8126 (toll free—North America) or (352) 672-9903 (International). Shareholders will be able to ask questions to ARYA’s management via the conference line.

General Information

All information about the General Meeting, including the definitive proxy statement, is available at https://www.cstproxy.com/aryasciencesacquisitioncorpii/sm2020.

In connection with the Business Combination, ARYA has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”), and mailed a definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents to its shareholders. This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus or any other document that ARYA has sent or will send to its shareholders in connection with the Business Combination. Investors and security holders of ARYA are advised to read the proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the General Meeting to be held to approve the Business Combination (and related matters) because the proxy statement/prospectus contains important information about the Business Combination and the parties to the Business Combination. The proxy statement/prospectus was mailed to shareholders of ARYA as of September 4, 2020, the record date established for voting on the Business Combination. Shareholders will also be able to obtain copies of the proxy statement/prospectus, without charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: 51 Astor Place, 10th Floor, New York, New York 10003.

