 

DGAP-Adhoc Sixt Leasing SE: Forecast regarding group's contract portfolio and consolidated operating revenue for 2020 unlikely to be realized

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.10.2020, 18:53  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): Forecast
Sixt Leasing SE: Forecast regarding group's contract portfolio and consolidated operating revenue for 2020 unlikely to be realized

21-Oct-2020 / 18:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pullach, 21 October 2020 - The Management Board of Sixt Leasing SE today came to the conclusion that the forecast for the 2020 financial year communicated on 20 March 2020 of a slight increase in the group's contract portfolio and a consolidated operating revenue approximately on the previous year's level is unlikely to be realized. For the current fiscal year, the Management Board assumes that the group's contract portfolio and the consolidated operating revenue will probably each be significantly below the corresponding prior-year figures.

The main reasons for the deviation from the forecast are the weaker than expected business development in the third quarter of 2020, mainly due to the recovery of the overall economic situation, which remained below expectations, and the prospect of a continuing or even worsening COVID-19 situation in the fourth quarter of 2020. In this respect, the Management Board assumes that the negative development cannot be made up for in the fourth quarter of 2020 either.

Sixt Leasing SE already announced on 20 July 2020 that the originally communicated earnings forecast for the 2020 financial year will not be realised as expected. As planned, Sixt Leasing SE will publish its complete quarterly statement for Q3 2020 on 11 November 2020.

Note: "Consolidated operating revenue" is not a financial figure according to IFRS. Information on the composition of consolidated operating revenues can be found on page 37 and 38 of the Sixt Leasing SE annual report 2019 (available at https://ir.sixt-leasing.com).

Contact:
Stefan Vogel
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@sixt-leasing.com
Tel: +49 89 74444 4518


 

21-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Sixt Leasing SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 744 44 - 4518
Fax: +49 (0)89 - 744 44 - 8 5169
E-mail: ir@sixt-leasing.com
Internet: http://ir.sixt-leasing.de
ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2
WKN: A0DPRE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1142326

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1142326  21-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1142326&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2
Sixt Leasing Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG erfolgreich an der Frankfurter Börse gestartet
DGAP-News: Mynaric schließt Vertrag mit Telesat über Lieferung von Terminals für das ...
DGAP-News: fashionette AG: Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-News: Automobilzulieferer paragon übertrifft im dritten Quartal mit Umsatzsteigerung von 10 % die ...
DGAP-News: NFON AG: Aufsichtsrat richtet Vorstand neu aus und beruft Dr. Klaus von Rottkay zum ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: September 2020 portfolio quarterly update
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG english
DGAP-News: Makara Mining Corp. erweitert das Liegenschaftsportfolio
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufiges Ergebnis für das dritte Quartal 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
Havn Life Sciences veröffentlicht exzellente Personalie
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:53 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt Leasing SE: Prognose zum Konzernvertragsbestand und operativen Konzernumsatz für 2020 voraussichtlich nicht realisierbar (deutsch)
18:53 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt Leasing SE: Prognose zum Konzernvertragsbestand und operativen Konzernumsatz für 2020 voraussichtlich nicht realisierbar
09.10.20
Urteil: Auto Leasing widerrufen - Sixt Kunde erhält sein Geld zurück
05.10.20
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE: autohaus24 GmbH ernennt Werner König zum Co-Geschäftsführer (deutsch)
05.10.20
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE: autohaus24 GmbH appoints Werner König as Co-Managing Director
05.10.20
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE: autohaus24 GmbH ernennt Werner König zum Co-Geschäftsführer

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.05.20
257
Sixt Leasing unendeckte Perle