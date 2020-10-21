 

FOX News Media Unveils Industry-Leading Election Technology Across Platforms

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 18:53  |  48   |   |   

FOX News Media will unveil state-of-the-art election technology across its linear and digital platforms during 2020 presidential race coverage on Tuesday, November 3rd. Broadcasting from FOX News Channel’s (FNC) flagship Studio F, Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum will utilize new immersive 3D graphics and enhanced studio technology for live updates, providing viewers unprecedented access to the election process and comprehensive insight into the evening’s developments.

Applying industry-leading technology from the company that created Fortnite, real-time 3D graphics and visual effects of a digitally-constructed White House will serve as an immersive backdrop to showcase the status of various races and guide viewers through the most critical developments across both FNC’s and FOX Business Network’s (FBN) live coverage. Constructed to visually breakdown the path to victory in the House and Senate, graphics will feature “Balance of Power” and “Net Gain” indicators to illustrate turnovers of Democrat and Republican held seats as the results are reported. The network’s Presidential Race Scoreboard, National Popular Vote and Electoral Vote count will be highlighted visually through virtual set and special effects technology in Studio F. The studio’s signature video chandelier, featuring 528-square-feet of high-resolution graphics around its 14-foot diameter, will function in tandem with the space’s video floor directly beneath it, displaying the latest generation of digital effects.

FOX News Predictability Meters, designed to calculate how a race in progress is yielding a predicted winner, will be expanded beyond the national level to also analyze possible outcomes of state-by-state races. The “Meters” will provide insight into which candidates hold the winning advantage at any moment in time based upon statistical models, while voting precincts report in and critical votes are being tabulated.

Bill Hemmer’s signature “Bill-board” will also return to provide viewers an interactive presentation platform with new technical capabilities for the 2020 election. Based on real-time data technology, Hemmer’s “Bill-board” will enable a more dynamic view into all election data, census data, and historical data, to drill down state-by-state, county-by-county and illustrate scenarios that can lead the different candidates to the path to victory.

Simultaneously throughout the evening, FOX News Digital will serve as a viewer resource to complement the network’s linear coverage. User tools include a state-by-state visual representation of the vote split along with past data, county level presidential result maps with zooming functionality and historical data, margin of victory data with the capability to examine previous election cycles, and a FOX News “dial” page to track the predictability and probability of races for president, the Senate and the House. The website will also provide a pop-out video player option so users can watch the channel while browsing the site, as well as functions to allow users to personalize their screens to track their favorite races with “My Races.” A real time ticker of results will also run at the bottom of the screen that will mirror what is seen on the linear channel.

The FOX News Mobile App will also feature up-to-the-minute election news, results and information. Real-time data and developments will be provided to the digital audience so users will have the ability to analyze individual state and county-level races and see the results of FOX News Voter Analysis election surveys as polls close in each state. Additionally, users will be able to follow the live updates page throughout the day as the latest races are called, reactions pour in from across the country and live video speeches come into the newsroom.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio and the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International as well as the newly announced FOX News Books. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

Seite 1 von 2
Fox Registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Gilead Announces New Data on Biktarvy for the Treatment of HIV in Black Americans
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Appoints U.S. Vice President of Medical Products and U.S. Vice President ...
Snap Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mastercard, IDEMIA and MatchMove Pilot Fingerprint Biometric Card in Asia to Enhance Security and ...
Contango ORE to Present at the Red Cloud Virtual Oktoberfest Mining Showcase
Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Agreement to Acquire Parsley Energy
Ligand Provides Highlights from Today’s Investor Day Event
Carling Platform: Total Will Respect Its Commitments Related to the Development of Resins Business Within the Group
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:54 Uhr
FOX Business to Present America Votes Together Virtual Town Hall Hosted by Charles Payne on Tuesday, October 27th
20.10.20
FOX News Media Signs John Roberts to New Multi-Year Deal
17.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 42/20
16.10.20
FOX News International Expands European Distribution
14.10.20
FOX News Digital Network Notches Highest-Rated Quarter of Multiplatform Views and Multiplatform Minutes in History
07.10.20
FOX News Media Signs Three Book Deal With HarperCollins to Launch New Publishing Platform FOX News Books
03.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 40/20
24.09.20
FOX News Media Earns Designation as a 2020 Great Place to Work-Certified Company