FOX Business to Present America Votes Together Virtual Town Hall Hosted by Charles Payne on Tuesday, October 27th

FOX Business Network (FBN) will present America Votes Together on Tuesday, October 27th at 2PM/ET anchored by Making Money host Charles Payne. Exactly one week from the 2020 presidential election, the virtual town hall will focus on how the candidates’ economic policies could impact the finances of everyday Americans as well as the top business issues that matter to voters.

Throughout the hour, Payne will be joined by a series of FBN experts including Managing Editor of Business News Neil Cavuto, The Claman Countdown’s Liz Claman, and WSJ at Large host Gerry Baker, to discuss the economic concerns of voters amid the COVID-19 crisis.