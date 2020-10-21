 

FOX Business to Present America Votes Together Virtual Town Hall Hosted by Charles Payne on Tuesday, October 27th

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020   

FOX Business Network (FBN) will present America Votes Together on Tuesday, October 27th at 2PM/ET anchored by Making Money host Charles Payne. Exactly one week from the 2020 presidential election, the virtual town hall will focus on how the candidates’ economic policies could impact the finances of everyday Americans as well as the top business issues that matter to voters.

Throughout the hour, Payne will be joined by a series of FBN experts including Managing Editor of Business News Neil Cavuto, The Claman Countdown’s Liz Claman, and WSJ at Large host Gerry Baker, to discuss the economic concerns of voters amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Adhering to social distancing guidelines, all panel members will join the broadcast via remote video conferences. Viewers are invited to submit their written and video questions to investedinyou@foxbusiness.com for consideration to be answered on the program.

FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York — the business capital of the world — FBN launched in October 2007 and currently ranks among the top business channels on television. The network is available in nearly 80 million homes in all markets across the United States. Owned by FOX Corporation, FBN is a unit of FOX News Media and has bureaus in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.

