 

Datto Makes Public Debut on the New York Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 19:00   

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), welcomed Datto Holding Corp. to the NYSE after it opened for trading today under the ticker symbol “MSP,” following its initial public offering. Datto is a leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs).

CEO Tim Weller and Founder Austin McChord, accompanied by members of the company’s leadership team, celebrated Datto’s public debut by ringing the NYSE Opening Bell.

“The NYSE is delighted to welcome Datto to our growing community of the world’s most innovative technology companies,” said John Tuttle, NYSE Group Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer. “We congratulate the Datto team on its IPO, and we are proud to mark this exciting new chapter for the company and its shareholders.”

"This is a monumental day for Datto and the entire managed service provider market," said Tim Weller, CEO of Datto. "The team is excited to take the company to the next level after years of hard work building our business with the help of our partners. Our focus on mission-critical technology for MSPs positions us well to help them take part in this growing, global opportunity.”

Photos from Datto's public debut on the NYSE can be found on the NYSE's Facebook page.

The NYSE is home to many of the world's iconic brands, technology innovators and emerging growth companies shaping the global economic landscape. For more information on listing on the New York Stock Exchange, visit https://www.nyse.com/why-nyse.

About Datto Holding Corp.

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions and has created a unique ecosystem of MSP partners. These partners provide Datto solutions to over one million businesses across the globe. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won awards for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore. (Source: Datto Holding Corp.)

Seite 1 von 2
